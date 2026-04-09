Driven by Scenarios. United for Growth. | 2026 EXEED AiMOGA Global Delivery Ceremony Set to Open

As an explorer of high-end technology and intelligent mobility, EXEED is committed to driving the evolution of future mobility ecosystems through cutting-edge technologies. Over the past year, embodied intelligence has emerged as a central focus across global technology and industry. As breakthroughs continue in large language models, perception systems, and motion control, the robotics industry is rapidly evolving from technical exploration toward real-world deployment. Increasingly, companies are focusing on how robots can operate in public services, commercial environments, and industrial support scenarios. Building product capabilities and technical systems around real-world applications is becoming a key pathway for industry advancement.

In April 2025, AiMOGA Robotics completed its first global delivery of 220 humanoid robots.

Amid this transition, AiMOGA Robotics has consistently advanced its development through a scenario-driven approach, focusing on real-world needs and scalable deployment. Leveraging the parent company Chery’s long-standing strengths in manufacturing systems, supply chain capabilities, and global operations, EXEED AiMOGA robots have now been deployed across more than 30 countries and regions, covering over 100 real-world application scenarios. These include automotive showrooms, government services, traffic management, and public reception environments.

In April 2026, AiMOGA’s humanoid robot Mornine interacted with guests at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

Among these, the expansion into public service scenarios stands out as particularly representative. Traffic police robots are being deployed from Wuhu to multiple cities nationwide, extending further into specialized use cases such as school safety zones. At the same time, AiMOGA robots are being explored in high-speed rail stations, government service centers, and libraries, continuously refining capabilities in guidance, Q&A, explanation, and interaction. Each real-world deployment is driving iterative upgrades in both product design and technical capability.

On January 10, 2026, the traffic police robot “R001” officially went on duty for the first time.

Traffic police robots are also now assisting in school safety patrols at Yinhu Primary School in Wuhu.

“Driven by Scenarios. United for Growth.”

As AiMOGA enters a new stage of development, the company will systematically present its phased achievements in scenario-driven technology development, industrial deployment, and partnership models. A new product matrix will also be officially unveiled, showcasing the latest progress from product evolution to ecosystem collaboration.

As a vital component of EXEED’s strategy for the future high-end intelligent mobility ecosystem, this summit will present a forward-looking event featuring deep integration of technology and scenarios, showcasing cutting-edge expertise and pioneering spirit.

Beijing Auto Show — Witness Product Evolution and Car–Robot Synergy

At the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, AiMOGA Robotics will appear alongside EXEED automotive ecosystem, demonstrating the integration between robotics technologies and intelligent vehicle systems. As robots become an extension of the automotive ecosystem, new possibilities for future intelligent scenarios will be explored.

AiMOGA Global Unveiling — Witness Technology Advancement, Product Matrix, and Scenario Expansion

The AiMOGA Global Unveiling will officially introduce new robots and a comprehensive product matrix, presenting a diversified portfolio including humanoid robots and robotic dogs. The event will highlight AiMOGA’s expanding capabilities across multiple scenarios and its pathway toward industrialization.

EXEED INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SUMMIT — Witness Ecosystem Collaboration and Future Strategy

At EXEED International Business Summit 2026, the broader strategic vision for future industries will be presented. Serving as a key pillar of EXEED’s global strategy, AiMOGA Robotics will showcase its development direction in car–robot collaboration, ecosystem integration, and global partnerships—underscoring EXEED’s commitment to shaping a new era of mobility defined by premium vision, tech-driven DNA, and intelligent ecosystem.

In April 2026, AiMOGA Robotics will present its latest product matrix and phased achievements at both the Beijing Auto Show and its AiMOGA Global Unveiling. EXEED warmly invites global partners to join this milestone event and explore new possibilities for bringing robotics into real-world scenarios and scalable industrial deployment.