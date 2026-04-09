Global Expansion Accelerates: CHERY Upcoming Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit in April to Usher in a New Chapter

As the first quarter of 2026 wraps up, CHERY has continued to demonstrate strong growth momentum in the global market. To date, Chery Group has delivered a monthly sales record of 240,678 units, representing a 12.1% year-on-year growth. This brings Chery Group’s cumulative Q1 vehicle sales to 601,712 units, with a global cumulative user base of 19.12 million, including over 6.23 million overseas users. Behind these impressive results, as the core brand of Chery Group, CHERY’s long-term adherence to globalization strategy and continuous deepening of local operation capabilities have laid a solid foundation for the upcoming Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit this April.

From “Going Global” to “Rooting Local”: CHERY Globalization Enters the Deep Cultivation Phase

Entering 2026, CHERY’s global layout has shifted from “scale expansion” to “quality deep cultivation”. In March, CHERY made a series of key moves in the European and Middle Eastern markets: we successfully launched in Nordic markets including Sweden, and continued to improve our channel network and service system in key Middle Eastern countries, further enhancing the brand’s awareness and competitiveness in the high-end market. Notably, at the 2025 Best Car of the Year Peru – one of the most prestigious awards in Peru’s automotive industry – CHERY won the title of “Best Chinese Automotive Brand”, becoming an automotive brand with both proven seniority (19 years of operation) and outstanding honors.

At the same time, our global communication centered on “cultural integration” is also rolling out in tandem. Representatives from mainstream Romanian media visited China, getting a comprehensive understanding of CHERY’s development history, manufacturing strength, and technological heritage through on-site visits and in-depth exchanges. This series of cross-cultural communication has not only enhanced overseas markets’ recognition of Chinese automotive brands, but also pushed CHERY to move from “product export” to “brand integration”, truly achieving emotional connection with global users.

In terms of global channel layout, CHERY has always practiced our global philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere” to drive coordinated global deep cultivation. In Europe, the Chery International Business Conference in Czech Republic strengthened cooperation consensus, while the “Spring Festival Open Week” in Hungary brought us closer to local users. At the same time, our Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology landed in Australia and Chile’s Hybrid Night, bringing brand-new experiences to local users. As the 2026 dealer conference in April approaches, CHERY will release more in-depth global strategic information.

Upholding Technology and R&D as Our Foundation: CHERY’s Strength Wins Trust From Global Users

As one of the earliest Chinese automotive brands to lay out overseas markets, CHERY has always adhered to the development path of “building the enterprise through technology”. Over 23 years of deep cultivation in global markets, CHERY’s products have been exported to markets worldwide, and have completed in-depth verification across different climates, road conditions, and usage scenarios, winning wide recognition from global users.

To date, Chery Group has over 30,000 global R&D talents, including more than 10,000 core R&D talents, building a complete independent R&D system covering vehicle development, powertrain, intelligent connectivity, and new energy technologies. Relying on this solid R&D capability, CHERY continues to launch globally competitive products.

In terms of powertrain technology, our Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) system has stood out particularly: its engine delivers a thermal efficiency of up to 44.5%, and its fuel consumption on a depleted battery is lower than 4.2L/100km, achieving a high balance between performance and energy efficiency. This technology not only improves the user experience, but also further enhances the brand’s core competitiveness in the new energy field.

Driving Low-Carbon Mobility Through Technological Innovation: CHERY Guards the Co-Existence Future of Humans and Nature

While pursuing market scale, CHERY has always taken sustainable development as a core mission, dedicated to driving low-carbon mobility through technological innovation. Earlier in March, the “Battery Night” event held by Chery Group became a global industry focus. Centered on low-carbon development and energy ecosystem, the event systematically showcased CHERY’s forward-looking layout in power battery technology, energy management system, and sustainable mobility solutions. We also plan to lay out 25 zero-carbon factories worldwide by 2030, gradually building a complete green energy ecosystem.

At the same time, Chery Group has also actively responded to global public welfare environmental protection actions. On March 28, this year’s Earth Hour public welfare action day, Chery Group held a cross-timezone global lights-off relay, responding to the call of our shared planet. From China to Malaysia, UAE, South Africa, Spain, and Peru, Chery Group’s bases, 4S stores, billboards, and user families across different time zones joined the lights-off relay, easing the burden on our planet and contributing to a greener future. At the end of April, Chery Group will also release its ESG report, disclosing more green and low-carbon achievements. From strategy to initiatives, from products to technology, Chery Group’s “green roadmap” is fully packed, continuously integrating environmental protection concepts into daily life, and delivering corporate responsibility and social warmth.

The upcoming Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit in April 2026 will become one of the brand’s most important strategic nodes of the year. Running from April 22 to 28, this grand event will center on four core keywords: Strength, Vision, Warmth, and Technology, delivering CHERY’s long-term commitment to global users: we will not only provide high-quality products, but also strive to become a trusted global mobility partner.