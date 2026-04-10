LAPD Internal Documents Allegedly Stolen And Leaked Online By World Leaks

Cybercriminals have allegedly stolen and published a large cache of sensitive internal documents tied to the Los Angeles Police Department, with the data appearing online through a leak site associated with the group World Leaks. The exposed materials include personnel records, internal investigations, and legal documents, raising concerns over the handling of restricted law enforcement data.

Scope Of The Leaked Data

The stolen dataset contains police officer personnel files, internal affairs investigation records, and discovery documents that may include unredacted criminal complaints. According to reporting by Los Angeles Times, the files also hold personal information such as witness identities and medical data. The breach reportedly involves 7.7 terabytes of data spanning more than 337,000 files.

Source Of The Leak And Initial Discovery

Emma Best, founder of Distributed Denial of Secrets, said the group World Leaks was responsible for the breach. In an online post, Best stated she reviewed portions of the data when it briefly appeared on the group’s leak website before being removed. The site is typically used by the group to publicize breaches and pressure victims into paying ransom demands. The reason for the removal of the LAPD-related data from the site remains unclear.

Official Response And System Details

In a public statement, the LAPD said the breach did not involve its internal systems or networks. Instead, officials pointed to a “digital storage system” linked to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. The department said it is working with the City Attorney’s Office to access the affected files and determine the full scope of the incident.

Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for the City Attorney’s Office, told TechCrunch the office identified “unauthorized access to a third-party tool,” though the tool was not named. Pine added that the data was contained within that application and had no connections to broader departmental systems or records.

Legal Context And Data Sensitivity

The Los Angeles Times reported that most police personnel records are considered private under California law. If confirmed, the publication described the incident as a significant breach of police data, noting that such records are rarely made public.

Background On The Threat Group

World Leaks began operations in January 2025 and is described as a rebrand of a previous cybercrime group known as Hunters International. Since its emergence, the group has targeted organizations across sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

According to cybersecurity firm Halcyon, the group has demonstrated capabilities in attacks involving defense contractors and companies listed in the Fortune 500.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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