Türkiye Positions COP31 vision at UN meetings in New York

Türkiye elevated its global climate diplomacy, positioning zero waste as a cornerstone of international climate action through a series of high-level engagements at the United Nations in New York. Led by Samed Ağırbaş, President of Türkiye’s Zero Waste Foundation, and newly appointed COP31 Climate High-Level Champion, the visit highlighted Türkiye’s ambition to shape the global climate agenda ahead of the COP31 in Antalya in November 2026.

The three-day program, aligned with the United Nations International Day of Zero Waste, highlighted Türkiye’s strategic push to translate climate commitments into measurable outcomes. Early in the visit, Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, reinforced Türkiye’s policy direction at the UN Headquarters, emphasizing zero waste as both a national achievement and a global model.

Strategic UN engagements build COP31 momentum

Ağırbaş began his diplomatic program with a series of bilateral meetings at UN Headquarters, engaging directly with senior UN officials and key multilateral stakeholders. Discussions focused on building support for COP31 priorities, particularly in the areas of circular economy, sustainable food systems, youth engagement in climate action, and the translation of global commitments into country-level implementation.

Meetings with UNICEF highlighted the role of youth in climate action, while consultations with UNDP leadership addressed the critical challenge of translating global commitments into country-level implementation. Further engagements with senior UN officials expanded the agenda to include local governance and economic policy, reinforcing zero waste as a cross-sector solution.

Roundtable drives cross-sector alignment

At Türkevi (meaning Turkish House), Türkiye’s diplomatic center in New York, Ağırbaş convened a high-level strategic roundtable bringing together more than 90 leaders across international organizations, philanthropy, and the private sector.

Key financial alignment discussions were held with the World Bank and the Gates Foundation, focusing on scaling climate finance flows toward COP31 priorities. A strategic exchange with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) highlighted the role of urban transformation, while focused talks with The Global Food Banking Network addressed food waste as a climate lever. Following the roundtable, a meeting with the Global Methane Hub addressed methane reduction within circular economy strategies.

High-level recognition and global leadership

A defining moment was Ağırbaş’s bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, underscoring international confidence in Türkiye’s leadership as COP31 host. Subsequent consultations with Bloomberg and UN Policy Affairs aimed at strengthening institutional coordination ahead of the conference.

On the final day, Ağırbaş expanded engagement with academic and policy leaders, including the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment, focusing on long-term investment frameworks. He also addressed UN Member States during a COP31 priorities session, outlining a vision for a results-driven conference centered on implementation and inclusive partnerships. Dialogue with former UNFCCC leadership reinforced continuity between past negotiations and future ambitions.

Zero Waste Day and Türkiye’s global message

The visit culminated in the United Nations International Day of Zero Waste, where Minister Murat Kurum addressed the UN Headquarters with a strong global call to action.

“We believe that a cleaner, fairer, and more livable world is possible. Our Zero Waste movement is not just an environmental project; it is a movement of global conscience and a legacy for future generations.” He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to leading the world toward a circular economy and called for international solidarity in the lead-up to COP31.

Türkiye’s zero-waste initiative, launched under the leadership of First Lady H.E. Emine Erdoğan, has evolved into a globally recognized framework. As Chair of the UN Advisory Board on Zero Waste, she has played a decisive role in institutionalizing the concept at the international level, including the establishment of March 30 as an official UN observance.

COP31: From commitment to implementation

Looking ahead to COP31, Türkiye is positioning the conference as a turning point for climate action, shifting from pledges to enforceable and scalable solutions.

“We are on the road to COP31 in Antalya, and we want zero waste to be a central pillar of our Action Agenda. The world is facing a triple crisis: Pollution, biodiversity loss, and climate change. These problems are connected, and zero waste is the bridge that connects the solutions. But I cannot do this alone. We need the private sector, philanthropic leaders, cities, and civil society. I warmly invite everyone to bring their initiatives and their partnerships to COP31,” said Ağırbaş.

With a strong foundation of global partnerships established in New York, Türkiye is advancing toward COP31 not only as host, but as a catalyst for a more integrated, action-oriented global climate framework.