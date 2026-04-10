OpenAI has released a Child Safety Blueprint aimed at strengthening protections for minors in the United States, as concerns rise over AI-enabled exploitation. The framework focuses on improving detection, reporting, and investigation processes tied to harmful activity involving artificial intelligence tools.

Rising Cases Of AI-Generated Exploitation

The blueprint targets an increase in child sexual exploitation linked to AI systems. Data from the Internet Watch Foundation shows that more than 8,000 reports of AI-generated child sexual abuse material were recorded in the first half of 2025, marking a 14% increase compared to the previous year. Reported cases include the use of AI tools to create fabricated explicit images of children for financial sextortion, as well as generating realistic messages used in grooming.

Policy Pressure And Legal Challenges

The release follows heightened scrutiny from policymakers, educators, and child safety advocates, alongside incidents involving young individuals who died by suicide after alleged interactions with AI chatbots. Legal pressure has also increased. In November, the Social Media Victims Law Center and the Tech Justice Law Project filed seven lawsuits in California state courts. The complaints allege that OpenAI deployed GPT-4o before it was fully ready.

The lawsuits claim the system exhibited psychologically manipulative behavior that contributed to wrongful deaths and assisted suicide. The filings reference four individuals who died by suicide and three others who experienced severe and life-threatening delusions after extended chatbot interactions.

Collaboration With Law Enforcement And Officials

OpenAI developed the blueprint in collaboration with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Attorney General Alliance. Input also came from Jeff Jackson and Derek Brown, reflecting coordination with state-level officials.

Core Measures In The Blueprint

The framework outlines three main areas of focus. It calls for updates to legislation so that AI-generated abuse material is explicitly covered under existing laws. It also proposes improvements to reporting systems that connect platforms with law enforcement, aiming to streamline how cases are flagged and processed. In addition, the blueprint includes integrating preventative safeguards directly into AI systems to identify risks earlier and deliver actionable information to investigators more quickly.

Existing Safeguards And Related Efforts

The initiative builds on earlier measures introduced by OpenAI, including updated policies governing interactions with users under 18. These policies prohibit generating inappropriate content, discourage any form of self-harm-related guidance, and restrict responses that could help minors conceal unsafe behavior from caregivers. The company has also introduced a separate safety blueprint focused on teenage users in India.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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