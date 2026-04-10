YouTube Expands Interactive TV Features As Connected TV Viewing Surges

YouTube is increasing its focus on television-based viewing by developing more interactive features for the living room, as connected TV usage continues to grow. New job listings indicate efforts to integrate interactivity across formats such as live streaming and Shorts, reflecting a shift toward deeper engagement on larger screens.

Rising Share Of TV-Based Viewing

The push aligns with changing viewing habits. Data from eMarketer shows that connected TVs accounted for more than 44% of YouTube watch time in the United States in 2026, up from approximately 41% in 2022. The platform now represents 12.5% of total TV viewing, highlighting its growing presence on the largest screen in the household.

Hiring Signals Product Expansion

Recent job postings across product, design, and engineering roles point to a coordinated effort to develop “living room” experiences. These roles span features for live streaming, Shorts on TV, and subscription-based offerings. Hiring is taking place in both the United States and India, with several listings indicating plans to expand a YouTube Live engineering hub in Bengaluru focused on updating live streaming capabilities for TV environments.

Interactive Features Under Development

Job descriptions reference features such as live chat, digital gifting, and multi-device controls for live content. Other efforts include making Shorts more interactive and community-driven on TV, as well as enabling shared live experiences that connect creators and audiences in real time. Additional roles highlight collaboration with connected TV and streaming device partners to broaden distribution, along with work tied to media partnerships and offerings like YouTube Primetime Channels.

Recent Product Updates And Partnerships

The development push follows recent feature rollouts aimed at TV users. YouTube has introduced AI-powered voice search on televisions and is working on a second-screen “TV Companion” feature that allows viewers to interact with content through their phones. The platform has also launched “Stations,” a format offering continuous 24/7 linear streams, as reported by The Verge.

In addition, YouTube partnered with FIFA for the FIFA World Cup 2026 to provide an interactive, multi-device viewing experience.

Challenges In Viewer Interaction

Despite increased investment, user interaction on TV remains limited compared to mobile and desktop platforms. Ross Benes, a senior analyst at eMarketer, said that interacting with content on television screens can feel less intuitive, reducing engagement with interactive features. He noted that such features have remained niche and have yet to significantly influence viewer behavior.

Benes added that YouTube’s position between social media and traditional streaming platforms gives it a distinct role in the market, though differences in user behavior between devices continue to shape how new features are adopted.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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