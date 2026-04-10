Matei Zaharia Receives ACM Prize In Computing For Work On Apache Spark

Matei Zaharia, co-founder and CTO of Databricks, has been named the 2026 recipient of the ACM Prize in Computing, recognizing his contributions to large-scale data processing through the development of Apache Spark. Zaharia said he nearly missed the notification email and described the recognition as unexpected.

Origins Of Spark And Early Impact

Zaharia created Spark in 2009 during his PhD at University of California, Berkeley, where he worked under professor Ion Stoica. The system introduced a method to significantly accelerate data processing tasks that were previously slow and inefficient. Released as an open-source project, Spark gained rapid adoption at a time when large-scale data processing was a central focus for the technology industry.

Databricks Growth And Scale

Following the launch of Spark, Zaharia helped build Databricks into a major cloud and data platform provider. The company has raised more than $20 billion in funding, reached a valuation of $134 billion, and reported a $5.4 billion revenue run rate. Zaharia has led engineering efforts at the company while also serving as an associate professor at UC Berkeley.

Award Recognition And Donation

The Association for Computing Machinery announced the award on Wednesday, citing Zaharia’s collective contributions to computing. The ACM Prize in Computing includes a $250,000 cash award, which Zaharia said he plans to donate to a charity that has not yet been selected.

Views On AI And AGI

Zaharia described current artificial intelligence systems as already approaching artificial general intelligence, though not in a form that aligns with human expectations. He said comparing AI systems directly to human capabilities can lead to misunderstandings, noting that while humans integrate knowledge over time, AI systems can process large volumes of information without achieving equivalent general understanding.

Security Concerns Around AI Agents

He pointed to risks associated with AI agents such as OpenClaw, which are designed to function like human assistants. While these systems can automate tasks, Zaharia said they introduce security concerns, including potential exposure of sensitive information such as passwords or unauthorized financial actions when integrated with logged-in environments.

Focus On AI In Research And Engineering

Zaharia said his primary interest lies in applying AI to research and engineering tasks. He highlighted use cases including automating biology experiments, compiling data, and supporting scientific discovery. He also referenced ongoing developments in which AI systems assist with simulations at the molecular level and help predict outcomes.

He added that broader adoption of AI tools could make research-oriented capabilities more widely accessible, similar to how programming tools have become easier to use. He described a future where AI systems assist with interpreting complex signals, including non-text data, and provide insights across a range of technical domains.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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