Instagram Expands Teen Content Restrictions Globally After Legal Scrutiny

Instagram is rolling out stricter content controls for teen accounts worldwide, extending guidelines first introduced in select countries, as legal pressure intensifies on its parent company Meta. The update follows recent court actions in New Mexico and Los Angeles that held the company accountable for harms affecting younger users.

Global Expansion Of Teen Content Guidelines

The restrictions were initially introduced last October in countries including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Instagram said it will now apply the same standards internationally for teen accounts. The guidelines aim to reduce exposure to sensitive material, including extreme violence, sexual nudity, and graphic depictions of drug use.

The platform also limits the visibility of posts containing strong language, risky stunts, and imagery involving marijuana-related items. These measures are designed to lower the likelihood of such content appearing in recommendations for younger users.

Introduction Of Limited Content Setting

Instagram has added a new “Limited Content” setting, which applies stricter filters to teen accounts. This feature restricts the ability to view, leave, or receive comments on certain posts, further reducing exposure to potentially harmful interactions.

In a blog post, the company said that while some suggestive content or strong language may still appear occasionally, it aims to keep such instances infrequent and continue refining its systems over time.

Shift Away From Movie Rating Terminology

When the restrictions were first introduced, Meta described them using PG-13-style language. However, the Motion Picture Association issued a cease-and-desist letter, arguing that film rating systems should not be equated with social media moderation.

Meta has since adjusted its messaging. In its latest statement, the company acknowledged differences between film classifications and online content, describing the updated system as closer to an “Instagram equivalent” of content considered appropriate for teens.

Ongoing Scrutiny And Safety Measures

Meta continues to face scrutiny over its handling of teen safety, with critics alleging that product growth was prioritized over user well-being. In response, the company has introduced additional safeguards in recent months. These include notifying parents when teens search for self-harm-related content, adding parental controls for AI-related features, and pausing teen access to AI characters while updates are in development.

Court filings have also indicated that Meta delayed implementing certain protections, such as automatic blurring of explicit images in direct messages, despite internal awareness of related risks.

Regulatory Pressure And Broader Context

The global expansion of content restrictions comes as Meta faces continued examination of its practices across multiple regions. The recent legal cases in New Mexico and Los Angeles have increased attention on how the company manages risks for younger users, with further scrutiny expected as regulators and courts assess its safety measures.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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