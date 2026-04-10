Spotify Adds Controls To Disable Videos Across App For All Users

Spotify is introducing new settings that allow users to turn off video content across its app, offering a choice between an audio-focused experience and one that includes video. The update expands control over how users engage with music, podcasts, and audiobooks as the platform continues to integrate video features.

Expanded Controls For Families And Individual Users

Starting Thursday, Family Plan managers can enable or disable video content for any member directly through subscription settings. This capability was previously limited to managed accounts for users under 13. Spotify said that 60% of those younger accounts had video features turned off by a parent or guardian.

The company is also extending video controls to Premium and Basic subscribers across Individual, Duo, Family, and Student plans, as well as users on its free tier. This broad rollout allows users across all account types to adjust how video appears within the app.

How The Settings Work Across Devices

Users can access the new controls through the “Content and display” section in the app’s settings. From there, they can toggle features such as “Canvas,” which includes looping visuals or short videos attached to music and podcasts. Once selected, these preferences apply across mobile, desktop, web, and TV versions of the platform.

Spotify said the update will roll out globally over the course of the month.

Limits To Video Disabling

Even with video turned off, some visual elements will remain. Users will still encounter video advertisements and certain Canvas-style visuals embedded within audio ads, indicating that the controls do not fully remove all video-related content from the service.

Background On Spotify’s Video Push

Spotify has steadily expanded its video offerings in recent years. The company introduced Canvas looping visuals in 2018 and added support for video podcasts in 2020. In 2024, it expanded further by supporting music videos, a move that positioned the platform more directly alongside YouTube.

Context Around User Control And Regulation

The addition of video controls comes as platforms face closer attention from regulators and lawmakers regarding the effects of video-heavy experiences, particularly on younger audiences. The update also addresses user preferences for a more traditional audio-focused experience within the app.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.