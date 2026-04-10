Apple Plans Foldable iPhone Launch Alongside iPhone 18 Pro Models In September

Apple is preparing to introduce its first foldable iPhone as early as September, aligning the launch with its next-generation flagship lineup, according to a report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. The device is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, despite earlier concerns about development delays.

Timing And Development Status

The report follows recent coverage by Nikkei Asia, which indicated that Apple’s foldable device faced challenges during its engineering test phase. Despite those concerns, Gurman states that Apple is still targeting a release window around the same time as its standard flagship models, or shortly thereafter.

The timeline remains subject to change, as the expected launch is still approximately six months away.

Production Constraints And Complexity

The foldable iPhone’s design complexity may limit initial production volumes. The report notes that supply could be constrained at launch, reflecting the technical challenges involved in manufacturing foldable devices at scale.

Competitive Positioning In Foldable Market

The introduction of a foldable iPhone would mark Apple’s entry into a segment already established by competitors such as Samsung and several China-based smartphone manufacturers. These companies have released multiple generations of foldable devices, building an early presence in the category.

Design Improvements And Hardware Advances

Apple’s foldable device is expected to address common issues seen in existing foldable phones. Reports indicate improvements in screen quality and durability, along with efforts to reduce the visibility of the crease when the device is unfolded.

Featured image credits: DELFI.LV via Flickr

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