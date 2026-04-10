DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Apple Plans Foldable iPhone Launch Alongside iPhone 18 Pro Models In September

ByJolyen

Apr 10, 2026

Apple Plans Foldable iPhone Launch Alongside iPhone 18 Pro Models In September

Apple is preparing to introduce its first foldable iPhone as early as September, aligning the launch with its next-generation flagship lineup, according to a report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. The device is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, despite earlier concerns about development delays.

Timing And Development Status

The report follows recent coverage by Nikkei Asia, which indicated that Apple’s foldable device faced challenges during its engineering test phase. Despite those concerns, Gurman states that Apple is still targeting a release window around the same time as its standard flagship models, or shortly thereafter.

The timeline remains subject to change, as the expected launch is still approximately six months away.

Production Constraints And Complexity

The foldable iPhone’s design complexity may limit initial production volumes. The report notes that supply could be constrained at launch, reflecting the technical challenges involved in manufacturing foldable devices at scale.

Competitive Positioning In Foldable Market

The introduction of a foldable iPhone would mark Apple’s entry into a segment already established by competitors such as Samsung and several China-based smartphone manufacturers. These companies have released multiple generations of foldable devices, building an early presence in the category.

Design Improvements And Hardware Advances

Apple’s foldable device is expected to address common issues seen in existing foldable phones. Reports indicate improvements in screen quality and durability, along with efforts to reduce the visibility of the crease when the device is unfolded.

Featured image credits: DELFI.LV via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Perigon One Launches Executive AI Governance Briefing as Businesses Face Growing Liability Risks
Apr 10, 2026 Ethan Lin
The Diamond Box Expands Its Certified Pre-Owned Rolex Collection With Flexible Finance Options for UK Watch Buyers.
Apr 10, 2026 Ethan Lin
Tali Best Collins Named a Managing Partner at Best Law Firm
Apr 10, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801