Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Signals AI Chip Push And Expanding AWS Investments In Shareholder Letter

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy used his annual shareholder letter to outline growing demand for the company’s in-house AI chips and broader infrastructure investments, while indirectly addressing competitors including Nvidia and Intel. The letter details rising adoption of Amazon’s hardware and services, alongside plans for significant capital spending tied to AI and cloud capacity.

AI Chip Strategy And Demand For Trainium

Jassy highlighted Amazon Web Services’ internally developed Trainium chips as an alternative to Nvidia’s widely used GPUs. While noting that most AI workloads have historically relied on Nvidia hardware, he said a shift is emerging as customers seek improved price-performance.

Demand for Trainium chips has increased to the point where capacity for the upcoming Trainium3 is nearly sold out. Jassy added that availability for Trainium4, which is expected to launch in approximately 18 months, is also close to fully booked. He said the Trainium business has reached a $20 billion annual revenue run rate and suggested it could reach $50 billion annually if Amazon sold the chips externally.

Competition With Nvidia And Intel

Jassy described Amazon’s relationship with Nvidia as ongoing, stating that AWS will continue to support Nvidia chips for customers who choose them. At the same time, he positioned Trainium as an alternative for AI workloads.

He also addressed competition with Intel, pointing to the adoption of AWS’s Graviton CPUs. According to Jassy, Graviton is now used by 98% of the top 1,000 EC2 customers. He added that two companies requested to purchase all available Graviton capacity for 2026, though Amazon declined due to broader customer demand.

Satellite And Connectivity Initiatives

Jassy said Amazon’s satellite project, referred to as Amazon Leo, is scheduled to launch in mid-2026 and has already secured agreements with organizations including Delta Air Lines, AT&T, Vodafone, Australia’s National Broadband Network, and NASA. The initiative positions Amazon as a competitor to satellite internet services such as SpaceX’s Starlink.

Robotics And Emerging Business Areas

The letter also referenced Amazon’s robotics operations, which include approximately one million warehouse robots. Jassy said the company may eventually commercialize this technology by offering robotics solutions for industrial and consumer applications, based on data generated from its logistics network.

Additional areas highlighted include same-day delivery, grocery operations, and drone-based logistics services.

Capital Expenditure And AWS Expansion

Jassy emphasized Amazon’s planned capital expenditure of approximately $200 billion in 2026, primarily directed toward expanding AWS data center infrastructure. He stated that the investment is supported by existing and anticipated customer demand.

As part of that demand, Jassy cited an agreement with OpenAI, which includes a commitment to spend up to $100 billion on AWS services. He added that additional agreements, both completed and in progress, are expected to utilize future capacity.

Market Context And Investor Concerns

The shareholder letter comes as Amazon’s stock has declined to below $200 per share and has not recovered. Jassy addressed ongoing discussions about whether current levels of AI investment reflect inflated expectations, stating that the company’s spending decisions are based on observed demand rather than speculation.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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