Netflix Launches Playground App For Kids Games With Offline Access And No Ads

Netflix has introduced a standalone app called Netflix Playground, offering a library of children’s games tied to its existing content, as the company continues to refine its gaming strategy. The app is included within a Netflix subscription and does not feature advertisements or in-app purchases.

App Features And Availability

Netflix Playground is designed for children aged eight and under and is available on both iOS and Android devices. The app has launched in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand, with a global rollout scheduled for April 28.

The app supports offline access, allowing games to be played without a mobile or Wi-Fi connection. Netflix said this feature is intended to support use cases such as travel or situations where connectivity is limited.

Game Library And Content Integration

The platform launches with a range of titles based on well-known children’s shows. These include “Playtime With Peppa Pig,” which offers interactive activities set in the character’s environment, and a “Sesame Street” game featuring memory-matching and coordination exercises. Additional titles include “Let’s Color,” “Storybots,” and “Bad Dinosaurs.”

Netflix said the app will continue to expand its catalog, describing it as an “ever-growing” library of games that connect directly to its existing characters and programming.

Product Positioning And User Experience

John Derderian, vice president of Animation Series and Kids & Family TV at Netflix, said the app is intended to combine viewing and interaction within a single environment. He described the product as a destination where children can engage with characters through both watching and gameplay.

Context Of Netflix Gaming Strategy

Netflix entered the gaming market in 2021, initially outlining broader ambitions in the sector. Since then, the company has reduced parts of its gaming operations after limited traction from earlier titles. It has also closed multiple studios, including Boss Fight Entertainment, Spry Fox, and an internal AAA development studio.

More recently, Netflix expanded into TV-based gaming experiences, introducing group-oriented titles such as versions of Tetris and Pictionary designed for shared play. The company has also indicated plans to invest in cloud gaming, though it has said these efforts remain in early development stages.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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