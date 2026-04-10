From ‘Hard’ Power to ‘Warm’ Resonance: EXEED’s All-Dimensional Advance in Premium New Energy in Q1

In the first quarter of 2026, EXEED delivered a comprehensive performance across global markets. From the extreme validation of product technologies and in-depth global channel expansion, to the continuous enhancement of its product matrix and brand building, EXEED has demonstrated systemic resilience and solid technological strength right at the start of the year. In key markets including the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia, EXEED has further deepened its presence, laying a solid foundation for the full-year development. As the EXEED International Business Summit in April draws near, EXEED is translating its multi-dimensional Q1 breakthroughs into new upward momentum for the next phase.

Extreme & Hardcore: Product and Technology Proven on the Global Stage

Since the start of the year, EXEED’s products have undergone multi-faceted global validation, from authoritative recognition to extreme challenge tests. In January, the flagship plug-in hybrid SUV EXEED RX PHEV was awarded the “Best Hybrid Model of 2026” by renowned automotive media Carwow, with its robust 537 hp combined power and excellent driving performance highly praised by expert judges.

In early February, on a -10°C snow-capped mountain in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the RX PHEV successfully conquered a 41-degree slope covered with ice and loose snow. Driven by champion racer Vladimir Borodin, the vehicle climbed steadily relying on the brand’s pioneering “Four-Engine, Four-Drive” system and Texxeract new energy technology, proving its reliability in extreme environments. In March, this snow-validated technology made its debut at the MotionExpo Graz in Austria on the RX PHEV, conveying EXEED’s technical confidence to the premium European market. From awards to treacherous peaks and international auto shows, EXEED has inscribed its “hardcore” strength across the globe.

Deepening Expansion: Global Channel and Brand Experience Development Accelerate in Tandem

Meanwhile, EXEED has been advancing its global channel network and brand experience initiatives in parallel, efficiently converting technological advantages into market momentum. In mature markets, the brand focuses on upgrading user experience. In January, EXEED unveiled its largest flagship showroom in the MENA region in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — a 5,000-square-meter immersive space that provides in-depth services integrating product experience and brand culture.

EXEED is also making steady progress in emerging markets. The brand not only officially entered the Moroccan market by forming a strategic alliance with a leading local group, but also launched its premium electric vehicle lineup EXLANTIX — including both the ES and ET models — in Warsaw, Poland, with plans to establish a complete sales and service network within the year. From Norway in Northern Europe to Egypt in North Africa, EXEED and its electric brand are systematically expanding market reach through multi-dimensional appearances at international auto shows and in-depth local cooperation, rooting the brand philosophy of “Shift to Tomorrow” in diverse markets around the world.

Warmth and Responsibility: Deepening Brand Connection Through Sustainable Actions

Beyond its “hard” product and market offensive, EXEED also demonstrated “soft” warmth and a sense of responsibility in Q1, forging a deeper emotional bond with users and society. In Malaysia, the EXEED RX PHEV partnered with an international environmental organization to launch the “One Tree for Every Car Sold” mangrove planting program. Car owners personally participated in sapling planting and rainforest ecology observation, turning the concept of sustainable mobility into tangible and engaging green experiences.

On March 28, Earth Hour, EXEED’s parent company Chery responded to the call for global environmental protection with a cross-time-zone global lights-out relay. The pursuit of green development goes beyond a single hour. From launching the Texxeract new energy technology system covering diverse powertrains to the global popularity of new energy models such as the RX PHEV, EXEED is transforming its green vision into a core driver of growth through long-term commitment.

The strong momentum from the first quarter sets EXEED on its upward path for 2026. From April 23 to 28, the EXEED International Business Summit 2026, themed “Momentum Forward,” will be held to coincide with the brand’s 10th anniversary. This event will mark a major milestone, as EXEED gathers global forces to accelerate into its next decade. Standing at the starting point of a new ten-year journey, EXEED, armed with accumulated momentum, is moving forward with greater confidence and determination, together with global partners and users, to write a new chapter in the premium new energy vehicle market.