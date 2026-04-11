Striking Beauties Boxing & Fitness Launches Women-Only Franchise

Striking Beauties Boxing & Fitness for Women, founded by Dena Paolino, has announced its expansion as the world’s first franchised female-focused boxing gym. Established in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, Striking Beauties now offers a turn-key franchise system that brings empowerment, camaraderie, and authentic boxing to women everywhere. With a unique blend of professional training, community support, and body-positive wellness, Striking Beauties is setting a new global standard for women’s fitness.

A New Era for Women’s Boxing

Striking Beauties’ journey began in 2009, when attorney-turned-entrepreneur Dena Paolino set out to create a safe, supportive, and inspiring space for women to experience the transformative power of boxing. After realizing there were no gyms dedicated solely to women, Paolino opened the first Striking Beauties location, providing an environment where women of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities could feel individually supported. The gym’s pink walls, community events, and focus on empowerment quickly set it apart.

Paolino’s firsthand experience with boxing revealed that the sport’s benefits extended well beyond physical fitness. As she recalls, “Boxing not only conditions the body better than any other workout; it also strengthens the soul. As you prepare to box, a sense of confidence, a feeling of invincibility, a rush of ‘hey I’m a bad-ass’ overcomes you. It happens to each person who walks in that door.” This ethos has guided Striking Beauties ever since, shaping the gym’s programming and culture.

Empowerment Beyond the Ring

At Striking Beauties, boxing is more than a sport; it is a catalyst for self-discovery and empowerment. Members are welcomed into an inclusive community where support and encouragement are the norm. Whether attending a high-intensity boxing class, participating in strength training, or joining a group for a local 5K, women at Striking Beauties experience a sense of belonging and motivation that extends far beyond gym walls.

The gym’s programming reflects its commitment to holistic wellness. Professional trainers, including champion female boxers, lead classes that range from beginner fundamentals to advanced sparring. Members have 24/7 access to circuit equipment, free weights, cardio machines, heavy bags, speed bags and more ensuring workouts are both challenging and accessible.

Striking Beauties also hosts a variety of community events, from family fun nights and wellness workshops to group outings for obstacle races and social gatherings. This focus on connection and inclusivity has helped build a supportive network that empowers women to shine both inside and out.

Breaking Barriers, Building Confidence

The expansion of Striking Beauties into a franchise model marks a significant milestone for women’s fitness. As the first and only franchised female boxing gym, Striking Beauties is poised to make the benefits of boxing accessible to women worldwide. Franchisees are equipped with a comprehensive, fully integrated system that supports business owners in delivering exceptional experiences while championing empowerment and body confidence.

The gym’s approach is distinctly women-centric. Coaches are trained not just in technique, but in fostering confidence and self-belief. The environment is intentionally designed to be welcoming and stylish, combining the energy of pro-run boxing classes with original music, lifestyle gear, and wholesome food options. This combination creates a space where women can train, socialize, and develop new friendships in a safe, uplifting setting.

Community Impact and Next-Generation Empowerment

Striking Beauties’ impact reaches beyond its members. The gym’s culture has influenced the children of members, including Paolino’s own family. “At the time of Striking Beauties’ launch, my daughters were ages 15 and 3, my son was 7. While my oldest daughter and her friends availed themselves of the supportive environment, my younger children, like many others, spent their impressionable years surrounded by women lacing up their gloves, putting in their mouth guards, and sparring. Without realizing it, they learned an important lesson in ‘what girls can do.’ Never have my children thought ‘Girls can’t do that,’” Paolino explains.

This generational ripple effect underscores the gym’s broader mission: to raise confident young women who recognize their power and potential. Through its programs and events, Striking Beauties encourages girls to speak up, express themselves, and respect others, laying the foundation for self-empowerment and positive change.

Authentic Training with a Feminine Flair

Striking Beauties’ classes are modeled after the regimens of world-class female athletes. With guidance from trainers like Quanita “Queen” Underwood, a 9-time USA Boxing National Champion , the 2010 World Championships Bronze Medalist, and the first lightweight to represent the United States in women’s boxing debut at the 2012 London Olympics, women of all fitness levels can experience authentic boxing workouts tailored to their needs. The gym’s aesthetic, pink boxing gloves, stylish décor, and a welcoming play area for children, reinforces its commitment to creating a space where femininity and strength coexist.

This blend of grit and grace is at the heart of Striking Beauties’ identity. As one member puts it, “If you like a smaller, ‘real’ gym where everyone knows and encourages each other then Striking Beauties is for you. You will laugh, you will sweat, you will work out really hard, and you will love it.” Testimonials consistently highlight the gym’s supportive atmosphere, professional instruction, and transformative impact on self-confidence.

Franchise Opportunities and Global Ambitions

With a proven model in New England, Striking Beauties is now seeking partners to join its mission. Franchisees benefit from a transparent, supportive system built on years of experience and a strong brand reputation. The gym’s unique positioning, offering women-only boxing and fitness in a body-positive, community-driven environment, creates a differentiated opportunity in the wellness industry.

Paolino envisions Striking Beauties as the go-to hub for women’s boxing, not only across the United States but internationally. The franchise system is designed to be turn-key, enabling new and existing business owners to bring the Striking Beauties experience to their own communities. With each new location, the brand aims to inspire more women to discover their inner strength, build lasting friendships, and redefine what it means to “hit like a girl.”

Shaping the Future of Women’s Wellness

Striking Beauties’ expansion arrives at a pivotal moment for women’s sports and fitness. As interest in boxing continues to grow, spurred by milestones like the inclusion of women’s boxing in the Olympics, the need for dedicated, empowering spaces has never been greater. Striking Beauties meets this demand with a holistic approach that integrates physical training, emotional support, and social connection.

The gym’s mission resonates with women seeking more than just a workout. It offers a lifestyle that celebrates strength, confidence, and community. As Striking Beauties continues to grow, its influence extends beyond fitness, fostering a movement that champions women’s empowerment in all aspects of life.

About Striking Beauties Boxing & Fitness for Women

Founded in 2009 by Dena Paolino, Striking Beauties is the world’s first integrated wellness brand dedicated to empowering women through body-positive, community-based fitness. Offering boxing, kickboxing, and strength/HIIT classes, Striking Beauties creates an immersive gym experience that promotes confidence, physical fitness, and lasting community connections. With a focus on inclusivity, professional training, and holistic wellness, the company is committed to placing a glove of empowerment on every woman and girl.

Media Contact

Dena Paolino

Founder, Striking Beauties Boxing & Fitness for Women

Email: dena@strikingbeauties.com

Striking Beauties Website