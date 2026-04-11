Florida’s Spring Break Season Announces Surge in DUI and BUI Arrests – Former Deputy Now Defense Attorney Warns of Dangers on Roads and Water

As spring break brings thousands to Tampa Bay, Hillsborough County’s roads and waterways enter one of the year’s most dangerous periods. Data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) shows March records the highest open-container violations and DUI citations, while new laws now impose penalties for impaired boaters comparable to those for drivers on land.

William Franchi, a Tampa criminal defense attorney and former Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy, says spring break creates heightened risks that many visitors and locals underestimate. Learn more at FranchiLaw.com .

“During my years as a deputy, March was absolute chaos. You had college students from across the country mixing with locals who were frustrated by the congestion, add alcohol and unfamiliar roads into that mix, and the results were predictable and devastating. The data backs that up – March is genuinely Florida’s highest-risk month for impaired driving.” – William Franchi, FranchiLaw.com

March by the Numbers: Florida’s Highest-Risk Month

Statewide data identifies March as Florida’s peak month for impaired driving. The state averages 30,000 to 40,000 DUI arrests annually, ranking among the top three nationally alongside California and Texas, according to NHTSA’s 2023 Traffic Safety Facts.

March accounts for about 10% of all impaired-driving crashes. In 2024, Hillsborough County recorded 4,593 DUI arrests. The average BAC in fatal spring break crashes reached 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit. From 2013 to 2023, 34.21% of fatal crashes involved impairment, and DUI arrests in spring break areas can rise by up to 47% compared to non-peak periods.

Tampa Bay’s Second Danger: The Waterways

Spring break isn’t only a road hazard in Tampa Bay. The region’s waterways – Tampa Bay itself, the Hillsborough River, and the surrounding Intracoastal – see a sharp rise in vessel traffic and alcohol consumption throughout March. Franchi warns that many boaters are unaware that Florida’s Boating Under the Influence (BUI) law, Florida Statute §327.35 , carries penalties that mirror those for DUI on land.

Two significant new laws have further raised the stakes for Tampa Bay boaters:

Trenton’s Law (effective October 1, 2025, Florida Statute §327.359 ): Refusing a breath or urine test after a BUI arrest is now a separate criminal offense – a second-degree misdemeanor for a first refusal, escalating to a first-degree misdemeanor for subsequent refusals.

Lucy’s Law (effective July 1, 2025, CS/CS/CS/HB 289 ): Directly aligns BUI penalties with DUI penalties. A fatal boating accident while impaired is now BUI Manslaughter – a second-degree felony. Leaving the scene is a first-degree felony carrying mandatory prison time. Full text via Florida Senate

“I see people treat boating and drinking as a harmless tradition. What they don’t realize is that Florida law now treats impaired boating with the same gravity as a DUI on Dale Mabry. A prior BUI can even count against you if you’re arrested for DUI on the road later. The legal consequences follow you off the water.” – William Franchi, FranchiLaw.com

Why Spring Break Amplifies the Risk

Franchi, drawing on his experience as a Hillsborough County deputy during spring break seasons, identifies a convergence of factors that make March uniquely dangerous:

Unfamiliar roads and waterways: Nearly 30% of spring break-related crashes in Florida involve out-of-state drivers unfamiliar with local roads, per the Florida Department of Transportation .

. Peak demographic risk: Drivers aged 18–24 are 17% more likely to be involved in traffic accidents than other age groups, according to NHTSA data .

. Amplified impairment on water: Sun exposure, wave motion, and engine vibration intensify the effects of alcohol, meaning boaters can be legally impaired at BAC levels they might handle differently on land.

Heightened enforcement: The FLHSMV’s “Never Drive Impaired” campaign deploys Florida Highway Patrol specifically during March. FWC, Tampa Police Marine Unit, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Coast Guard all increase patrols on Tampa Bay waterways.

“Enforcement doesn’t slow down during spring break – it intensifies. Sobriety checkpoints, increased marine patrols, and specialized DUI enforcement units are all deployed specifically because March is when the data says people are most at risk.” – William Franchi, FranchiLaw.com

Know Your Rights: What to Do If You’re Stopped

Whether stopped on the road or boarded on the water, Franchi advises the following steps – drawn from his experience on both sides of these encounters:

Remain calm and cooperative: Provide your identification and required documents, but exercise your right to remain silent beyond that.

Do not answer questions about alcohol consumption: “How much have you had to drink?” is an investigative question, not a required disclosure. Politely decline to answer.

Understand refusal consequences: Under Trenton’s Law (BUI) and Florida’s implied consent statute (DUI) , refusing a chemical test carries its own criminal and administrative penalties. Contact an attorney before deciding.

and Florida’s , refusing a chemical test carries its own criminal and administrative penalties. Contact an attorney before deciding. Document conditions on the water: Note weather, wave height, sun exposure, and how long you were on the water – these details support environmental defenses that do not exist in standard DUI cases.

Contact a defense attorney immediately: BUI and DUI cases move quickly. Visit FranchiLaw.com for a free consultation.

A Message on Prevention

Franchi is candid that the best outcome is never needing a defense attorney in the first place.

“I’ve watched clients cry when they realize a $25 rideshare ride would have saved them $15,000 in legal fees, their license, and in some cases their career. Spring break should be memorable for the right reasons. Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver. Designate a sober captain on the water. The enforcement is real, the penalties under the new laws are severe, and the consequences are permanent.” – William Franchi, FranchiLaw.com

About FranchiLaw.com

William Franchi is a Tampa-based criminal defense attorney specializing in DUI and BUI defense. A former Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy, he serves clients across the Tampa Bay area through FranchiLaw.com and offers free consultations.

Data Sources & Citations

Links verified as of April 2026. If a URL fails, visit the main site and search by statute or report title.

1. FLHSMV Traffic Crash Facts Annual Reports – flhsmv.gov/traffic-crash-reports

2. FLHSMV Impaired Driving Annual Report – January 31, 2025 – flhsmv.gov – ImpairedDrivingEducationCampaign_013125.pdf

3. Florida Statute §316.193 – Driving Under the Influence – flsenate.gov/Laws/Statutes/2024/316.193

4. Florida Statute §327.35 – Boating Under the Influence – flsenate.gov/Laws/Statutes/2025/327.35

5. Florida Statute §327.359 – BUI Test Refusal (Trenton’s Law) – flsenate.gov/laws/statutes/2024/327.359

6. Lucy’s Law – CS/CS/CS/HB 289 (eff. July 1, 2025) – flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2025/289

7. Florida Statute §316.1932 – Implied Consent (DUI) – flsenate.gov/Laws/Statutes/2024/316.1932

8. NHTSA Traffic Safety Facts 2023 – State Traffic Data – crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov – Report No. DOT HS 813 743

9. Florida Department of Transportation – Traffic Safety – https://www.fdot.gov/Safety/safetyengineering/safetyengineering.shtm

10. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office – Traffic Safety – hcso.tampa.fl.us/Services/Traffic-Safety

11. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Boating Safety – myfwc.com/boating/safety-education/safety-tips

12. FLHSMV – Impaired Driving Programs – flhsmv.gov/florida-highway-patrol/traffic-safety/impaired-driving

Media Contact

William Franchi

FranchiLaw.com

Email: william@franchilaw.com

Website: FranchiLaw.com