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NASA’s Artemis II Mission Returns Safely After Crewed Lunar Flyby

ByJolyen

Apr 11, 2026

NASA’s Artemis II Mission Returns Safely After Crewed Lunar Flyby

NASA has successfully completed its Artemis II mission, with four astronauts returning to Earth after a crewed journey around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft.

Orion Spacecraft Splashes Down Off California Coast

The spacecraft, named Integrity, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego at 5:07 p.m. Pacific Time. NASA reported that all four crew members were in “green,” indicating they were safe and in good health following the landing.

The crew included Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen. The astronauts spent just over nine days in space, with NASA describing the mission as a 10-day journey from liftoff to splashdown.

First Crewed Lunar Orbit Mission In Over Five Decades

Artemis II marked NASA’s first crewed mission to the Moon’s orbit in more than 50 years. The astronauts traveled an estimated 252,760 miles from Earth, farther than any humans had ventured before.

During the mission, the crew orbited the Moon, captured images of previously unseen regions of its surface, and observed a total solar eclipse. They also identified new craters, naming one after Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll.

Test Flight Advances Artemis Lunar Exploration Program

The mission represented the first crewed flight of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, serving as a key test for future lunar expeditions. According to NASA, the data gathered will support upcoming missions aimed at returning humans to the Moon.

Jared Isaacman described the mission as a successful demonstration of the agency’s capabilities. In a statement following the landing, he highlighted the role of the NASA workforce and emphasized the importance of the test flight in advancing future lunar exploration objectives.

NASA said Artemis II is part of its broader Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon while preparing for future missions deeper into space.

Featured image credits: (NASA/Joel Kowsky) via Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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