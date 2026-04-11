Author and Performer Rai Renea Releases Spoken Word Album “No Apology in My Throat”

Award-winning author, educator, inspirational speaker, and performer Renea L. Moss , also known as Rai Renea, has announced the release of her debut spoken word album, “No Apology in My Throat,” arriving April 24th on Spotify . The album forms part of a three-part creative arc that also includes her book, “The Book of Rebellion,” and her memoir, “How a Honeybun Almost Took Me Out.”

Together, the three projects trace what Moss describes as a journey of diagnosis, defiance, and declaration, moving from personal health challenges through radical self-acceptance and into full creative authority. “No Apology in My Throat” is the declaration that brings her storytelling off the page and into the raw, immediate power of spoken word.

The 13-track album explores themes of self-discovery, resilience, and unapologetic living. Three singles have already been released ahead of the full project. “Unmute Me” has surpassed 100,000 views on YouTube and nearly 10,000 streams on Spotify. “Beauty Ain’t the Apology” confronts the experience of being policed for being both beautiful and business-minded. “Villain” rounds out the advance releases, all of which are currently available on Moss’s Spotify artist page.

“This album is a celebration of my authentic self, after years of trying to fit into other people’s expectations,” said Moss. “It’s about unabashedly embracing my voice and my story, no matter how messy or unpolished it may seem. I hope it empowers others to do the same.”

To commemorate the release, Moss will host a listening party in her hometown of Hollywood, Florida, the week before launch, followed by a special release event in Las Vegas on April 24th. Both events will give fans and media an exclusive preview of the spoken word performances that bring the album to life.

Moss is also an award-winning and internationally recognized educator and the founder of Forge Independent Schools, where she has dedicated her career to empowering others through creative expression and education. Through every project, Moss challenges audiences to embrace their voice, own their story, and live without apology. For more information on Renea L. Moss and “No Apology in My Throat,” or for more information on the events, visit http://reneasworld.com/

About Renea L. Moss

Renea L. Moss, also known as Rai Renea, is an award-winning, internationally recognized author, speaker, and performer, and the founder of Forge Independent Schools. She is the author of multiple poetry collections, including Mumblings of a Maniac, as well as The Book of Rebellion and the memoir How a Honeybun Almost Took Me Out. Her latest project, No Apology in My Throat, is a spoken word album that brings her storytelling to life. Through her work, Moss challenges audiences to embrace their voice, own their story, and live without apology. For more, visit https://reneasworld.com/