OpenAI Introduces $100 Monthly Pro Plan To Expand Codex Access And Compete With Anthropic

OpenAI announced on Thursday the launch of a new $100-per-month Pro plan, introducing a long-requested mid-tier subscription designed to expand access to its coding tool, Codex. The new offering bridges the gap between existing plans and reflects growing demand for advanced AI-powered development tools.

New Pricing Tier Expands ChatGPT Subscription Options

With the addition of the $100 Pro plan, OpenAI’s subscription lineup now includes a free tier with advertisements, an $8-per-month Go plan that also includes ads, a $20-per-month Plus plan without ads, and a $200 Pro plan that remains ad-free.

Although OpenAI’s pricing page does not currently list the $200 monthly plan, the company confirmed to TechCrunch that the highest-tier option is still available.

Designed To Support Codex And Daily Development Needs

OpenAI stated that both the $20 Plus plan and the new $100 Pro tier are designed to support daily use of Codex, its AI-powered coding assistant. The $100 Pro plan offers five times more Codex capacity than the Plus plan, providing increased resources for developers engaged in intensive programming tasks.

“The new $100 Pro Tier is designed to give developers more practical coding capacity for the money, especially during high-intensity work sessions where limits matter most,” an OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Compared with Claude Code, Codex delivers more coding capacity per dollar across paid tiers, with the difference showing up most clearly during active coding use.”

Competitive Positioning Against Anthropic

The introduction of the $100 Pro plan positions OpenAI in direct competition with Anthropic, which has long offered a $100-per-month subscription for its Claude platform. The move underscores intensifying rivalry among AI providers seeking to attract developers and enterprise users.

Higher Codex Limits Available Through May

OpenAI is temporarily offering elevated Codex limits on the new $100 plan through May 31. Users who subscribe during this promotional period will experience increased coding capacity before standard rate limits are reinstated.

None of OpenAI’s plans provide unlimited usage. However, the $200 Pro plan offers 20 times higher limits than the $20 Plus plan. According to OpenAI’s FAQ, these limits are sufficient to support demanding workflows continuously, including parallel projects.

Both Pro plans share the same core features, with differences primarily tied to rate limits, the company said.

Codex Adoption Accelerates Globally

OpenAI reported strong growth in Codex usage. More than 3 million people worldwide use the tool each week, representing a fivefold increase over the past three months. The company added that usage has grown by more than 70% month over month.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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