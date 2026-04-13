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Intelligent Manufacturing in China — LUXEED Debuts at Auto China 2026

ByEthan Lin

Apr 13, 2026

The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition is set to kick off grandly as a premier global event spotlighting the automotive industry, bringing together renowned automakers from around the world to explore new directions for future mobility. LUXEED will make a high-profile appearance with a refreshed brand identity and a blockbuster product lineup, showcasing the powerful strength of China’s high-end intelligent vehicles on the global stage and writing a new chapter for China’s intelligent manufacturing.

At this auto show, LUXEED will unveil a range of flagship models, headlined by the LUXEED V9—the brand’s first premium MPV. As a landmark entry into the high-end MPV segment, the LUXEED V9 redefines the benchmark for high-tech luxury in MPVs through its versatile and indulgent space, exquisite premium configurations, and exceptional driving performance. Featuring flexible seating arrangements, top-tier interior materials comparable to luxury vehicles in the million-yuan class, and a healthy, intelligent cockpit, it embodies the ultimate in sophisticated mobility.

Making a striking appearance alongside it is the updated LUXEED R7. Recently, in the 2026 China New Energy Vehicle Initial Quality Study (NEV-IQS) released by J.D. Power, a global leader in market research, the LUXEED R7 claimed the top spot in the midsize all-electric SUV category. This marks another milestone victory following its win in the 2025 China New Energy Vehicle Appeal Study (NEV-APS) for the same segment, cementing its status as a double champion in both appeal and quality.

Two exclusive custom editions—the New LUXEED S7 “Xuanyuan” and LUXEED R7 “Pangu”—will also be on display. Blending profound Chinese cultural heritage with high-performance modifications, they highlight the models’ innate trendsetting character and sporty pedigree.

Under the core theme of Pioneering Intelligence, Global Driving Excellence, LUXEED will craft a highly immersive exhibition space through the seamless integration of ecological technology and avant-garde design. Four core interactive experience zones will be curated onsite: AI photo booths, professional racing simulators, driver reaction tests, and full-scenario AI intelligent interaction. These will allow visitors to experience firsthand the perfect fusion of intelligent technology and driving pleasure, while fully appreciating the allure of LUXEED as a premium automotive brand.

Today, LUXEED’s Brand 2.0 Strategy has entered a new phase of full-scale implementation, delivering comprehensive upgrades across three dimensions: product, brand, and experience. Rooted in end-to-end independent research and development, the brand has achieved a transformative leap from “Made in China” to “Intelligent Manufacturing in China”. Backed by full-stack self-developed intelligent technologies, LUXEED continues to set new standards for luxury, sporty, and intelligent vehicles. With a global vision, it embarks on a new journey of brand advancement. At Auto China 2026, LUXEED sincerely invites guests from around the world to visit its booth, witness the groundbreaking innovations of China’s high-end intelligent automotive brand, and unlock a new future of intelligent luxury and driving pleasure.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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