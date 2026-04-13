Automatic.co Releases New Report on AI in Finance and Business Services, Highlighting Shift Toward Autonomous Operations

Automatic.co, a leader in agentic AI and enterprise automation, today announced the release of its latest report: AI in Finance and Business Services: From Automation to Autonomy, now available on its blog.

The report explores how artificial intelligence—specifically agentic AI systems—is reshaping finance and business services by automating complex workflows, reducing manual intervention, and enabling organizations to operate with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

As finance teams and business service providers face increasing pressure to deliver faster insights, tighter compliance, and improved margins, the report positions AI not as a tool for incremental improvement, but as a foundational shift in how operational work is executed.

From Manual Processes to Autonomous Financial Systems

Finance and business services have historically relied on fragmented systems and manual coordination across tools such as ERP platforms, CRMs, and accounting software. The report highlights how AI agents are now bridging these gaps—executing multi-step workflows across systems without human intervention.

Modern agentic AI systems are capable of handling tasks such as:

Financial reconciliation and reporting

Compliance monitoring and audit preparation

Invoice processing and cash flow management

Data aggregation across disconnected systems

Forecasting and real-time financial analysis

These systems go beyond traditional automation by reasoning through data, making decisions, and executing actions across enterprise environments.

Organizations implementing these technologies are already seeing measurable outcomes. In benchmark studies, agentic AI deployments have driven up to 3–5× productivity gains and reduced operational costs by as much as 38% across core business functions.

Key Insights from the Report

The Automatic.co report identifies several core trends shaping the future of finance and business services:

Shift from task automation to workflow autonomy

Reduction in human bottlenecks across multi-system processes

Improved accuracy and reduced error rates in financial operations

Acceleration of reporting cycles and decision-making timelines

Increased emphasis on secure, private AI deployments for sensitive data

The report also emphasizes the importance of integrating AI directly into existing enterprise systems, rather than relying on isolated tools or pilots that fail to scale.

Executive Commentary

“Finance teams are being asked to move faster, operate leaner, and deliver more strategic insight than ever before,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales at Automatic.co. “What we’re seeing is that AI isn’t just assisting these teams—it’s fundamentally replacing the manual coordination layer that has historically slowed everything down. Entire workflows that used to take days are now executed in minutes.”

Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of Automatic.co, added:

“When you remove human bottlenecks from financial and operational systems, the entire business model changes. Growth is no longer constrained by headcount. Agentic AI allows organizations to scale output, improve margins, and operate with a level of efficiency that simply wasn’t possible before.”

A New Operating Model for Finance and Business Services

The report aligns with broader industry trends showing increased adoption of AI across finance functions. Recent research indicates that organizations are rapidly increasing investment in AI to improve forecasting, reporting, and operational efficiency, though many still struggle to scale beyond pilot programs.

Automatic.co argues that agentic AI represents the next phase of this evolution—moving beyond isolated use cases to fully integrated, autonomous systems that operate continuously across departments.

By embedding AI agents directly into financial and operational workflows, companies can transition from reactive, human-driven processes to proactive, system-driven execution.

About Automatic.co

Together with LLM.co, Automatic.co is an agentic AI and automation platform that helps organizations deploy autonomous AI systems across finance, marketing, operations, and enterprise workflows. By integrating AI agents directly into existing business systems, Automatic.co enables companies to reduce costs, increase productivity, and scale operations without proportional increases in headcount.