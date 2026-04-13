Vanessa L. Kahlon, Entrepreneur, Author, Radio Personality, Founder & Head of Kahlon Family Services School, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Education Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, is a global leadership ecosystem dedicated to convening purpose driven leaders across education, business, health, governance, and social impact. Designed as a high trust collaborative platform, the Councils bring together entrepreneurs, educators, policymakers, and innovators through curated advisory boards, strategic dialogues, and cross border initiatives. By fostering credible exchange and collective intelligence, Forttuna Councils translate leadership insight into measurable outcomes. Positioned at the intersection of innovation and responsibility, the Councils empower members to create solutions that strengthen systems, uplift communities, and shape future ready leadership worldwide.

Vanessa L. Kahlon, Entrepreneur, Author, Radio Personality, and Founder and Head of Kahlon Family Services School, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Education Council Global Advisory Board, a nationally respected leader in special education, family systems, and social emotional development. With nearly two decades of experience designing evidence based programs for exceptional and strong-willed children, her work bridges psychology, education, and family engagement to deliver measurable outcomes for students, parents, and school systems.

As Founder and Executive Director of Kahlon Family Services and KFS School, Vanessa has built an integrated model that addresses the interconnected realities of learning, behavior, and emotional regulation. Her approach recognizes that educational success cannot be separated from family dynamics and mental health. By combining clinical insight with practical educational frameworks, she has created systems that support children not only academically, but socially and emotionally as well.

One of Vanessa’s most impactful contributions is the creation of YEAS Yoga, short for Yoga Education for Autism Spectrum. This movement based curriculum helps children improve self regulation, body awareness, and emotional control. YEAS Yoga is used in social skills groups, therapeutic settings, and professional training programs, and is also embedded directly within the KFS School model. Its success demonstrates how physical awareness and emotional development can be integrated into learning environments to support diverse student needs.

Vanessa is also the architect of the 3R Method, a bilingual English and Spanish social emotional learning curriculum focused on Redo, Rewind, and Repair. Designed for children and families requiring intensive support, the program is implemented district wide in San Bernardino, California with Tier 3 families. The curriculum includes direct student intervention, parenting workshops, and school consultation, creating alignment between home and classroom environments.

Data from the 3R Method consistently demonstrates measurable results. Participating families experience more stable home environments, clearer boundary setting, and improved communication. Schools report stronger academic performance, improved behavior regulation, and greater family engagement. By directly linking emotional development with educational progress, Vanessa has provided districts with a framework that delivers outcomes across both domains.

At KFS School, Vanessa has operationalized these methods into daily practice. Movement based learning, emotional literacy, and family collaboration are not supplemental programs but foundational components of the school culture. This integrated approach allows children who are often misunderstood or underserved to thrive in environments designed for their specific strengths and challenges. Her model offers a blueprint for how institutions can adapt to meet the needs of diverse learners.

Vanessa’s work carries important implications for educators, administrators, and policymakers. Her programs demonstrate that supporting exceptional and strong willed children is not a separate challenge from improving academic outcomes, but an interconnected goal. Flexible, evidence based frameworks that acknowledge both classroom realities and family systems are essential for sustainable change.

Beyond her institutional leadership, Vanessa is also an author and radio personality who uses media platforms to expand conversations around parenting, education, and emotional development. Through public dialogue, she challenges deficit based narratives and advocates for compassionate, structured approaches that empower both children and caregivers. Her voice contributes to shifting public understanding of neurodiversity and emotional intelligence in education.

Within the Forttuna Education Council, Vanessa brings deep expertise in inclusive education models, family centered intervention, and systems level reform. Her experience supports strategic dialogue on how education systems can better serve students with complex needs while maintaining accountability and academic rigor. As global education landscapes evolve, her insights provide practical guidance for building responsive and humane learning environments.

Her appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening leaders who translate innovation into real world impact. Vanessa’s career demonstrates that educational transformation requires empathy, structure, and measurable accountability. By integrating psychology, education, and family engagement, she exemplifies a holistic leadership model aligned with Forttuna’s values.

As schools and communities face increasing behavioral, emotional, and learning challenges, Vanessa’s work offers clarity and direction. Her programs provide scalable solutions grounded in evidence and compassion, reinforcing the idea that education systems must adapt to the full reality of the children and families they serve.

As a Member of the Forttuna Education Council Global Advisory Board, Vanessa Kahlon strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite leaders shaping inclusive, effective, and future ready education systems. Her dedication to empowering exceptional children, supporting families, and delivering measurable outcomes reinforces Forttuna’s vision of leadership that drives lasting impact across generations and communities worldwide.