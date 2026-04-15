CHERY to Showcase Family-Oriented Mobility Vision at Auto China 2026 and International Business Summit

CHERY will host a series of global brand activities during Auto China 2026 and the CHERY International Business Summit from April 22 to April 28 in Beijing. The events will highlight the company’s advancements in technology, product innovation, and global partnerships, reinforcing its commitment to delivering intelligent and family-oriented mobility solutions worldwide.

As a Chinese automotive manufacturer operating in more than 120 countries and regions, CHERY continues to expand its global footprint by focusing on safety, innovation, and user-centric design. The upcoming events will serve as a platform to demonstrate the company’s technological capabilities and strengthen collaboration with international partners.

To highlight its commitment to family mobility and safety, CHERY will conduct a series of experiential demonstrations. These include endurance tests of the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) system and safety validation programs designed to evaluate vehicle performance in real-world conditions.

The CSH long-term endurance test and VPD intelligent parking experience will take place along the Jinshanling Great Wall. The program will showcase comprehensive vehicle capabilities, including performance, noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) optimization, intelligent convenience features, and adaptability to diverse family travel scenarios such as eco-camping.

In addition, CHERY will conduct an extreme three-vehicle collision test to simulate high-risk driving conditions, demonstrating the structural integrity and safety features of its models.

Strategic Announcements at Auto China 2026

On April 24, during Auto China 2026, CHERY will unveil a new technology strategy, introduce an updated brand value proposition, and present the global debut of a new model. These announcements will reflect the company’s continued investment in innovation and its ambition to advance intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions.

Strengthening Global Partnerships at the International Business Summit

The CHERY International Business Summit, scheduled for April 25, will bring together global partners, distributors, and industry stakeholders. The summit will focus on fostering international cooperation and exploring new growth opportunities under the theme of collaborative development.

During the same period, AiMOGA Robotics will introduce its second-generation robotic products and unveil the AiMOGA matrix. The initiative will showcase advancements in intelligent service technologies, including applications in car–robot synergy and global commercial leasing.

Enhancing User Engagement Through Family-Centric Experiences

To further engage global audiences, CHERY will host a family-themed exhibition and immersive product experience. These activities will demonstrate the company’s focus on meeting the evolving needs of families through thoughtful design, innovative technologies, and collaborative product development with global partners.

The events will also provide opportunities for stakeholders to participate in co-creation initiatives aimed at tailoring products and technologies to diverse regional markets.

Driving the Future of Global Mobility

Through Auto China 2026 and the CHERY International Business Summit, CHERY aims to showcase its integrated approach to technology, innovation, and global collaboration. By prioritizing safety, sustainability, and user-centric mobility, the company continues to strengthen its position in the international automotive industry.