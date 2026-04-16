ThePhotoStick Launches Omni X Photo and Video Backup Device

Backing up photos has always been one of those things people mean to do – but rarely get around to. ThePhotoStick was built around solving that exact problem, and now the company is introducing its newest device, ThePhotoStick Omni X, available in April 2026.

Designed with everyday families in mind, ThePhotoStick Omni X makes it easier than ever to find and protect the photos and videos that matter most, without complicated steps or technical know-how.

Today, they are able to capture more of life than ever before – birthday candles being blown out, first days of school, family vacations, and the small, unplanned moments in between. Yet for many people, those memories are scattered across phones, tablets, and computers, often left unorganized and unprotected.

It’s not that people don’t care about preserving their memories – it’s that life gets busy.

And when something happens, a lost phone, a broken device, or years of photos disappearing unexpectedly, it becomes clear just how important those moments really are.

ThePhotoStick Omni X was created to take that burden off people’s shoulders.

With a simple plug-in and a few taps in the companion app, the device automatically finds and saves photos and videos in minutes. There’s no need to search through folders, sort files manually, or figure out where everything is – the software does the work, helping bring years of memories together in one safe place.

Mark Oman, CEO of ThePhotoStick, says the goal was never just about storage – it was about giving people peace of mind.

“People don’t just want more space – they want to know their memories are safe,” Oman said. “ThePhotoStick Omni X was designed to give families a simple, reliable way to protect the moments that matter most, without adding more complexity to their lives.”

The device is designed to work seamlessly across a wide range of popular phones, tablets, and computers, making it easy for families to gather memories from multiple devices and keep them together. Whether it’s photos from a parent’s phone, videos from a child’s tablet, or years of memories stored on an old computer, everything can be backed up and stored in one place.

Alongside the device, ThePhotoStick’s companion app continues to evolve – offering users meaningful ways to reconnect with their memories. In addition to organizing photos into albums, the app allows users to digitize printed photographs and turn their favorite moments into physical prints, helping bridge the gap between past and present.

ThePhotoStick Omni X also fits naturally into everyday life. Its compact, all-in-one design makes it easy to take anywhere, whether it’s used at home during a quiet afternoon of organizing photos or brought along on trips to keep new memories protected from the start.

With millions of customers served worldwide, ThePhotoStick has earned the trust of families looking for a simple, dependable way to protect what matters most. ThePhotoStick Omni X builds on that legacy with a premium, easy-to-use experience designed for today’s digital lives.

As technology continues to evolve, the importance of preserving personal memories remains constant. Photos and videos aren’t just files – they’re reminders of the people, places, and moments that shape lives.

More information is available on the official website