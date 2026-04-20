Tesla Expands Robotaxi Service To Dallas And Houston With Driverless Vehicles Now Operating In Three Texas Cities

Tesla has expanded its robotaxi service to Dallas and Houston, adding two new cities to its driverless ride-hailing network and extending operations beyond its initial launch market in Austin.

Service Launch Announced Via Social Media Post

The company confirmed the rollout through a social media post stating that robotaxi service is now available in both cities. The announcement included a short video showing Tesla vehicles operating without human drivers or front-seat monitors.

With this expansion, Tesla now operates robotaxi services in three Texas cities. The company first launched the service in Austin and began offering rides without safety drivers in January 2026.

Limited Fleet Presence In New Markets

Available data suggests that the number of vehicles currently operating in Dallas and Houston remains limited. Crowdsourced tracking from the Robotaxi Tracker website indicates that only one active vehicle has been recorded in each city, compared to 46 vehicles logged in Austin.

Tesla has not disclosed official fleet sizes for the new locations.

Safety Record And Existing Operations

In a February filing, Tesla reported that its Austin robotaxi fleet had been involved in 14 crashes since launch. The company continues to operate a separate, more limited ride service with human drivers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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