Omesta Systems Announces Payment Verified Attribution Platform

Rethinking Attribution Through Verified Revenue

Omesta Systems has announced the launch and expansion of its revenue attribution platform designed to address a long standing gap in how businesses measure performance. Founded by David Shayman, the platform focuses on connecting marketing activity directly to verified, collected revenue rather than relying on reported conversions or estimated attribution models.

Traditional analytics tools typically rely on data provided by advertising platforms, which report conversions and revenue based on their own tracking systems. Omesta Systems takes a different approach by integrating directly with payment processors such as Stripe and Square, ensuring that only confirmed transactions are included in reporting.

“Every analytics platform in this category starts with the same flawed data source: ad network reporting. We started with the bank account. If the money did not land, it does not count,” said David Shayman, Founder of Omesta Systems.

This shift reflects a broader concern among operators who have observed discrepancies between dashboard metrics and actual financial outcomes. By prioritizing payment verification, Omesta Systems introduces a model that aligns reporting with real cash flow.

Addressing the Attribution Gap in Modern Business

The launch of Omesta Systems comes at a time when businesses across sectors are increasingly reliant on digital marketing data to guide decision making. However, inconsistencies between reported performance and actual revenue have created challenges for companies attempting to scale efficiently.

Many attribution platforms aggregate data from multiple advertising channels, including Meta, Google, and other networks, and attempt to assign credit for conversions. These systems often reflect what platforms claim occurred rather than what ultimately resulted in collected revenue.

“There is a quiet pattern of businesses making significant decisions on attribution data that has little connection to what was actually collected,” Shayman said. “Omesta was built to provide clarity where there has historically been confusion.”

By connecting directly to payment processors, Omesta Systems enables businesses to reconcile marketing performance with actual deposits, creating a more reliable foundation for financial planning and growth strategies.

Uncovering Hidden Revenue Leaks

In addition to attribution, Omesta Systems emphasizes the identification of revenue leaks, defined as areas where potential income is lost or unaccounted for within existing systems. These may include failed recurring payments, unaddressed subscription churn, refunds, and chargebacks that are not fully reflected in standard reporting tools.

The platform surfaces these issues as part of its core functionality rather than treating them as secondary analytics. This approach provides businesses with visibility into operational inefficiencies that may otherwise remain unnoticed.

“Most companies do not have a revenue problem. They have a revenue visibility problem. The leaks are there, but they rarely surfaced in a way that makes them actionable,” Shayman explained.

By presenting both attribution and leak detection within a single interface, Omesta Systems aims to provide a more comprehensive view of financial performance.

Built for Operators Across Multiple Sectors

Omesta Systems is designed to serve a wide range of users, including SaaS founders, direct to consumer brands, agencies, and local service businesses. The platform’s integration with both Stripe and Square allows it to support businesses operating in both online and offline environments.

This dual integration is particularly relevant for sectors that are often underserved by traditional attribution tools, such as retail, hospitality, and service based industries. By incorporating Square data, Omesta Systems extends attribution capabilities beyond digital transactions to include in person payments.

The platform is structured to be accessible without requiring extensive technical resources. Businesses can connect their payment processors and begin receiving insights without the need for complex onboarding or dedicated analytics teams.

Introducing the Revenue Leak Audit

As part of its offering, Omesta Systems provides a self serve Revenue Leak Audit available through its website . The audit allows businesses to identify potential inefficiencies and discrepancies in their revenue streams without requiring an initial consultation.

The audit is designed to deliver immediate insights by analyzing payment data and highlighting areas where revenue may be lost or misattributed. This feature reflects the company’s emphasis on transparency and product led validation.

“Payment verified attribution is not a feature. It represents a different way of thinking about how businesses measure success. The bank account should be the source of truth,” Shayman said.

About Omesta Systems

Omesta Systems is a revenue attribution platform headquartered in Wyoming and founded by David Shayman, alongside Phelan Brindle, CPO, and Airen Jana, Co-Founder.

The company specializes in connecting marketing performance directly to verified payment data by integrating with Stripe and Square, enabling businesses to understand exactly where their revenue originates. By focusing on collected revenue rather than reported conversions, Omesta Systems provides clear visibility into financial performance and uncovers hidden inefficiencies.

The platform operates through its Website and maintains an active presence across social media channels including at Instagram , Facebook , X , TikTok , and YouTube . For inquiries, Omesta Systems can be contacted via email at david@omestasystems.com .