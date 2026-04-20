Evans Travel & Tours Launches Operations in Benin Republic to Expand West Africa Travel Network

Evans Travel & Tours Limited, a leading Africa tour operator founded by Evans Aguiyi, has officially announced its expansion into Benin Republic following its successful registration earlier this year. The move marks a significant step in strengthening cross-border tourism and enhancing access to some of the most culturally rich destinations in West Africa.

With over a decade of experience delivering premium West Africa tours and expertly curated travel packages, the company continues to position itself among the Best multi-country West Africa tours providers, offering seamless travel experiences across Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Strengthening Regional Tourism in West Africa

The expansion into Benin Republic reinforces Evans Travel & Tours’ commitment to simplifying cross-border travel while promoting authentic African experiences. Known for organizing immersive cultural journeys, the company now offers deeper access to key heritage destinations such as Ouidah and Cotonou—important locations for African history tours, slave route experiences, and cultural heritage tourism.

Benin Republic remains central to West Africa’s tourism landscape, particularly for travelers interested in roots tourism, African diaspora experiences, and globally recognized events like the Voodoo Festival.

Expanding Signature Multi-Country Travel Experiences

Evans Travel & Tours has built a strong reputation through its multi-country Africa tours and overland travel experiences. Its flagship packages include:

West Africa Road Trip Experience (Nigeria → Benin → Togo → Ghana → Côte d’Ivoire)

5-Country West Africa Heritage Tour

Benin to Ghana Cultural Discovery Tour

Nigeria to Ghana Overland Adventure

These travel packages combine African history, cultural immersion, eco-tourism, and adventure travel to provide a comprehensive experience across the region.

Travelers can expect:

Visits to historic landmarks such as Cape Coast Castle in Ghana

Exploration of African heritage and diaspora connections

Participation in traditional festivals and local cultural events

Scenic coastal routes and nature-based experiences

The company offers a wide range of travel styles, including private tours, group tours, luxury experiences, and budget-friendly packages tailored to international travelers.

Meeting Growing Global Demand for Cultural Tourism

Global interest in heritage tourism, Black history travel, and culturally immersive experiences continues to rise, placing West Africa among the most sought-after regions for meaningful travel.

Evans Travel & Tours is responding to this demand by offering:

Fully customized Africa itineraries

Seamless cross-border travel experiences

Reliable on-ground support for international visitors

Access to destinations beyond mainstream African tourism routes

The company also supports travelers with curated insights across destinations, helping them explore regions such as Togo, Ivory Coast, and beyond with greater ease.

About Evans Travel & Tours Limited

Evans Travel & Tours Limited is a leading Africa travel agency specializing in West Africa tours, cross-border travel, and immersive cultural experiences across Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire. Founded by Evans Aguiyi, the company has over 10 years of experience delivering high-quality travel experiences through expert planning, local knowledge, and personalized service.