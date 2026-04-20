Former AWS and Google Security Experts Join Forces: Deepdun Completes $100 Million Series A Funding, Aiming to Rebuild the Global Edge Security System

In today’s era of global digital transformation sweeping across industries, the scale and complexity of DDoS attacks are escalating exponentially. Just in the past 24 hours, a well-known gaming platform and a major European financial institution suffered service outages due to massive traffic attacks. As the industry eagerly awaits a breakthrough, innovative new player Deepdun has officially emerged.

Deepdun today announced the completion of a $100 million Series A funding round led by a globally renowned long-term investment fund. Even more noteworthy is its elite founding team — core members come from Amazon AWS Shield, Google Project Zero (security team), and Cloudflare’s core product group. This team, combining world-class R&D, architecture, and real-world attack-and-defense experience, aims to solve extreme traffic challenges faced by enterprises in the era of large AI models through “master-level defensive engineering.”

Dream Team from Big Tech: From Passive Protection to Intelligent Immune System “The market does not lack DDoS protection products; what it lacks is a team that truly understands attacker behavior and can build global-scale infrastructure,” said Deepdun Co-founder and CEO Daniel Brooks, former Chief Architect of AWS Shield, in an exclusive interview.

According to official disclosures, Deepdun’s founding team boasts an impressive lineup:

R&D and Network Architecture Team : Led by a former senior Google global network infrastructure engineer who personally designed and maintained the B4 backbone scheduling system supporting Google Search and YouTube.

: Led by a former senior Google global network infrastructure engineer who personally designed and maintained the B4 backbone scheduling system supporting Google Search and YouTube. Product and Strategy Team : Core members from Amazon Web Services (AWS) edge computing product line, experts in intelligently routing and scrubbing malicious traffic while ensuring millisecond-level latency.

: Core members from Amazon Web Services (AWS) edge computing product line, experts in intelligently routing and scrubbing malicious traffic while ensuring millisecond-level latency. CTO Leadership: Deepdun CTO Jack Chen brings extensive experience from leading tech network companies in Singapore. He has participated in the design and optimization of large-scale network architecture and traffic scheduling systems in Southeast Asia. His hands-on practice in high-concurrency and high-attack environments gives him a deep, frontline understanding of real-world network security challenges.

He stated: “We do not define ourselves as a ‘defense system,’ but rather as a real-time evolving network immune layer. Deepdun’s goal is to automatically neutralize attacks before they reach the customer’s system.”

This philosophy has already generated strong beta demand from Web3 platforms, AI companies, and cross-border businesses even before the product’s official launch.

How Will the $100 Million Be Used? Building the World’s Fourth Major Edge Security Network Unlike traditional security vendors that rely on “stacking hardware,” Deepdun has positioned itself from day one as an AI-driven global edge security network.

The $100 million Series A round stands out in today’s cautious capital market. According to sources, the funds will primarily be allocated to three areas:

Rapid Global Anycast Network Expansion : Deploy more than 50 Tbps-level super scrubbing centers across six continents within the next 12 months, with a focus on building low-latency nodes in emerging digital markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America — filling coverage gaps left by Cloudflare and Akamai.

: Deploy more than 50 Tbps-level super scrubbing centers across six continents within the next 12 months, with a focus on building low-latency nodes in emerging digital markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America — filling coverage gaps left by Cloudflare and Akamai. R&D of AI-Powered Intelligent Scheduling Engine : Leveraging the team’s AI experience from Google, they will train proprietary traffic behavior analysis models capable of automatically identifying and generating interception fingerprints within 0.5 seconds of an attack, enabling seamless “zero-second defense.”

: Leveraging the team’s AI experience from Google, they will train proprietary traffic behavior analysis models capable of automatically identifying and generating interception fingerprints within 0.5 seconds of an attack, enabling seamless “zero-second defense.” Attracting Global Top Talent: Deepdun announced the launch of the “Moat Program” to recruit frontline engineers who are tired of big-tech bureaucracy and eager to return to pure technical attack-and-defense work, offering competitive compensation.

Why Now? The Urgent Need in the Era of Large Models and the Internet of Everything Industry analysts point out that 2026 marks the first year of explosive AI application growth, with surging API call volumes, any latency or interception in an API request translates directly into business losses. Traditional DDoS protection often suffers from high false-positive rates and delayed response.

Deepdun’s SiteProtect AI concept directly addresses this pain point. Product prototypes show the system can automatically distinguish between legitimate traffic surges from real users (e.g., breaking news or flash sales) and malicious bot-driven DDoS attacks. For customers, this means no more annoying CAPTCHAs and no fear of business interruptions.

“We come from Amazon and Google — we deeply understand both the fragility and resilience of large-scale, high-concurrency systems,” wrote Deepdun CEO Daniel Brooks in an open letter. “Deepdun’s mission is not to build a ‘better Cloudflare,’ but to provide a smarter and more resilient immune system for the internet of the next decade.”

About Deepdun Founded in 2024, Deepdun is a global cloud security service provider established by senior technical experts from Amazon and Google. The company is committed to delivering ultra-large-scale, intelligent DDoS protection and edge acceleration services through AI-driven technology. It has completed a $100 million Series A funding round and is currently accepting applications for its first batch of enterprise-level Beta testing in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.