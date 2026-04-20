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Sojourn Accommodation Offers Landlords Short-Term Let Management as Alternative to Traditional Renting

ByEthan Lin

Apr 20, 2026

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Sojourn Accommodation announces an end-to-end serviced accommodation management service designed to help landlords transition from traditional long-term rentals to short-term lets, providing a hands-off route to higher returns as the Renters Reform Bill reshapes the UK property landscape.

The Renters Reform Bill, currently progressing through Parliament, is prompting tens of thousands of landlords to reconsider or exit traditional buy-to-let arrangements. Against that backdrop, Sojourn Accommodation is positioning its short term rental management service as a direct alternative one that removes the day-to-day burden of property management while targeting revenue increases of up to 55% compared to conventional letting.

A Direct Response to the Renters Reform Bill

The Renters Reform Bill has introduced uncertainty for landlords who rely on assured shorthold tenancies. Many are selling properties rather than adapting to new regulatory requirements. Sojourn Accommodation’s service offers a different path: converting existing rental properties into short-term lets managed entirely by the company, allowing landlords to retain ownership while shifting to a model unaffected by the same tenancy regulations.

End-to-End Property Management

As a serviced accommodation management company, Sojourn Accommodation handles every operational element of running a short-let property. This includes online travel agent listing optimization, guest check-in and check-out, cleaning coordination, and pricing optimization. Property owners are not required to manage any aspect of day-to-day operations.

“The Renters Reform Bill is forcing landlords into a difficult decision to sell up or accept diminishing returns under tighter regulations,” said a Sojourn Accommodation spokesperson. “Our service offers a third option. We take over every aspect of running the property as a short-term let, from listing optimization and guest management to cleaning and dynamic pricing. The landlord keeps the asset, earns up to 55% more revenue, and doesn’t have to lift a finger. It’s a profitable, stress-free alternative that more property owners are turning to as the traditional rental model becomes less viable.”

Listing Across Established Online Travel Agents

Sojourn Accommodation lists and manages properties across all established OTAs, including platforms used for hotels and aparthotels. This multi-platform approach ensures properties are visible to short-stay guests across the booking channels where travelers are already searching.

Integrated Software Platform

The company operates a system that integrates market-leading software solutions into a single management platform. Each tool within the system is selected for a specific operational function, booking management, pricing, guest communication, or cleaning scheduling so that no aspect of property operations is overlooked.

A Hands-Off Model for Landlords Weighing Their Next Step

For landlords accustomed to the demands of tenant management, maintenance calls, and regulatory compliance associated with long-term lets, the short term rental management company model is structured to remove those responsibilities entirely. Rather than selling a property, landlords can convert it to a managed short-term let and continue generating income from the asset under a different model.

Landlords interested in exploring the transition from traditional letting to managed short-term accommodation can learn more through the company’s website https://sojournaccommodation.co.uk/.

About Sojourn Accommodation

Sojourn Accommodation is a holiday let management company that provides full-service management for short-term lets and serviced accommodations. The company manages properties across established online travel agent platforms using an integrated software system built for short-let operations.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Sojourn Accommodation

Website: https://sojournaccommodation.co.uk/

https://sojournaccommodation.co.uk/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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