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NeoCognition Raises $40 Million To Build Self Learning AI Agents Aimed At Improving Reliability

ByJolyen

Apr 22, 2026

NeoCognition Raises $40 Million To Build Self Learning AI Agents Aimed At Improving Reliability

NeoCognition has emerged from stealth with $40 million in seed funding as it works to develop AI agents that can learn autonomously and improve consistency in task execution.

Funding Backed By Venture Firms And Industry Leaders

The round was co-led by Cambium Capital and Walden Catalyst Ventures, with participation from Vista Equity Partners and individual investors including Lip-Bu Tan and Ion Stoica.

The company currently employs about 15 people, most of whom hold PhDs.

Founder Transitions From Academia To Startup

The company was founded by Yu Su, a professor at Ohio State University who leads an AI agent research lab.

Su said he initially resisted pressure from venture capital firms to commercialize his research but decided to launch the company after advances in foundational models made more personalized AI agents feasible.

Focus On Improving Agent Reliability And Consistency

NeoCognition aims to address reliability issues in existing AI agents. Su said current systems, including those from tools like Claude Code and others, complete tasks as intended only about 50% of the time.

The company is developing agents that can self-learn and specialize in specific domains, rather than relying on fixed training for predefined tasks.

Approach Based On Human Learning Models

The system is designed to mirror how humans build expertise by developing internal models of specific environments or professions.

Su described this as enabling agents to construct “micro world” models that allow them to adapt and perform consistently in specialized contexts.

Enterprise Customers Targeted For Deployment

NeoCognition plans to sell its technology primarily to enterprise clients, including software companies that want to integrate AI agents into their products or workflows.

The involvement of Vista Equity Partners is expected to support this strategy by providing access to a portfolio of software companies seeking to adopt AI-driven solutions.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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