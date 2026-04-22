Tim Cook Steps Down As Apple CEO After 15 Years Marked By Growth Services Expansion And Product Evolution

Tim Cook will step down as chief executive of Apple on September 1, ending a 15-year tenure during which the company expanded its valuation, product lineup, and services business.

Market Value And Financial Performance Expanded Significantly

When Cook succeeded Steve Jobs in 2011, Apple was valued at just under $350 billion. During his tenure, the company’s market capitalization increased tenfold, surpassing $1 trillion in 2018, $2 trillion in 2020, $3 trillion in 2022, and reaching approximately $4 trillion in 2025.

Apple reported $112 billion in net income for the fiscal year ending September 2025, representing a roughly eightfold increase compared to 2010 levels. Total revenue for that fiscal year reached $416.16 billion.

Global Expansion And Supply Chain Strengthening

Cook, who previously served as chief operations officer, expanded Apple’s global footprint, including strengthening operations in China and adding around 200 retail stores worldwide.

He also announced a $600 billion U.S. investment plan alongside Donald Trump, focused on manufacturing, hiring, and semiconductor supply chain development.

Product Portfolio Expanded Beyond Core Devices

Under Cook, Apple broadened its hardware ecosystem beyond the iPhone and Mac.

The company introduced Apple Watch in 2015, adding health-focused features such as ECG monitoring and blood oxygen tracking. In 2016, Apple launched AirPods, expanding into wireless audio, followed by over-ear headphones in 2020.

Apple also acquired Beats in 2014 and released the Apple Vision Pro in 2024, positioning it as a spatial computing device, though adoption has been limited due to pricing.

The company continued to evolve its iPad lineup and introduced updates to the iPhone, including Face ID, edge-to-edge displays, and the lower-cost iPhone SE.

Services Business Became Major Revenue Driver

Apple developed a significant services segment under Cook. The company launched Apple Pay in 2014, now used by an estimated 818 million people, and introduced Apple Music in 2015, which has grown to more than 112 million subscribers.

In 2019, Apple launched Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. The services division generated $109.16 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025, accounting for a substantial share of total revenue.

iCloud, first introduced in 2011, expanded further with the addition of iCloud+ in 2021, while the App Store continued to grow under its existing commission model.

Transition To Apple Silicon And AI Efforts

Cook oversaw Apple’s transition from Intel processors to proprietary Apple silicon, completed across the Mac lineup by 2023, improving performance and energy efficiency.

The company entered the AI space with Apple Intelligence in 2024 but has faced delays in deploying advanced features such as an updated Siri. Apple has also partnered with Google to incorporate Gemini into future AI tools.

Infrastructure And Headquarters Development Completed

Apple Park, a 175-acre headquarters project initiated under Jobs, was completed in 2017 during Cook’s tenure and now serves as the company’s central campus and product launch venue.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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