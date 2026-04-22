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SpaceX Strikes AI Partnership With Cursor Including Option To Acquire Startup For $60 Billion

ByJolyen

Apr 22, 2026

SpaceX Strikes AI Partnership With Cursor Including Option To Acquire Startup For $60 Billion

SpaceX has entered into a partnership with Cursor to develop a next-generation AI system for coding and knowledge work, with an option to acquire the company for $60 billion later this year.

Deal Combines Software Platform With High Performance Compute

The collaboration will integrate Cursor’s developer-focused platform with SpaceX’s Colossus supercomputer, which the company says delivers compute capacity equivalent to one million Nvidia H100 chips.

The partnership aims to build advanced tools for software engineers, combining distribution capabilities with large-scale infrastructure.

Acquisition Option Or Payment Structure Included

SpaceX said it may either pay Cursor $10 billion for its role in the project or proceed with a full acquisition valued at $60 billion. The company did not specify how such a transaction would be financed.

The announcement comes as Cursor prepares for a potential fundraising round that could value the company at around $50 billion, following rapid valuation increases from $2.5 billion in early 2025 to $29.3 billion after its Series D round.

Partnership Builds On Growing Ties With xAI

The agreement follows recent developments involving xAI, including plans for Cursor to use computing resources from xAI data centers.

Senior Cursor engineers, including Andrew Milich and Jason Ginsberg, have also recently joined xAI, reporting directly to Elon Musk.

Strategic Context Includes IPO And Competitive Pressures

The partnership is being viewed in the context of SpaceX’s anticipated public offering, with potential implications for how the company positions its broader technology portfolio.

Both Cursor and xAI currently rely on external AI models from companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI, even as those firms expand their own coding tools.

The collaboration may reduce that dependency by developing proprietary systems.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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