Luis Llaca Announces His Participation in the Landmark “World Art Collection” Project

Luis Llaca: Whimsy, Wanderlust, and the Art of Everyday Joy

Illustrator and graphic artist Luis Llaca has officially announced his inclusion in the World Art Collection, a monumental global initiative spearheaded by Culturale Lab. This ambitious project is designed to break the world record for the most artists featured in a single publication, uniting more than 5,000 creators from every corner of the globe in a physical “Atlas of contemporary creativity.”

The collection will result in a professional, large-format volume complete with an official ISBN, ensuring its place in international book databases and distribution through major retailers such as Amazon, Feltrinelli, and Mondadori. The project is scheduled for its grand unveiling in New York City in late 2026, positioning Llaca’s work in the epicenter of the international art market and providing a prestigious credential for all participants.

The Dual Life of a Creative Visionary

Based in the heart of Spain, Luis Llaca represents a unique intersection of high-level professional leadership and profound artistic vocation. While he is widely recognized in the corporate sector as a high-level real estate executive leading the Cross Border platform of CBRE for Mexico and Spain, Llaca has successfully reclaimed his identity as a prominent graphic artist and caricaturist.

Holding formal training in graphic design, Llaca’s artistic rebirth was catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This global turning point prompted him to resume his passion for drawing, channeling his observations of the world into works that narrate real, everyday situations with a distinctively personal and expressive flair. This resurgence led to the establishment of his own gallery on the iconic Calle de Cervantes, located in Madrid’s vibrant Letras neighborhood, where his works—including his celebrated caricatures of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza—are permanently exhibited.

Artistic Philosophy: A Narrator of Everyday Life

Llaca defines himself primarily as a “narrator of everyday life,” using his art to forge immediate connections with his audience. Working with a blend of watercolors and acrylics, his technique emphasizes “genialities of daily life”—those small, often overlooked moments that define the human experience.

His style is a sophisticated mix of the imaginative, the figurative, and the fantastic. Despite the simplicity of his characters, they are imbued with a depth that reflects the complexities of modern existence, often flavored with a gentle touch of humor.

“My creative process is fueled by everything that comes to life and makes you remember good times,” Llaca explains. “The goal is to make people smile and create a genuine connection.”

Themes and Global Reach

Llaca’s portfolio frequently explores themes of the sea, nature, the rustic charm of wine cellars, and the quiet beauty of small towns. His work acts as a visual bridge between memory and reality, seeking to evoke nostalgia and warmth in the viewer.

By participating in the World Art Collection, Llaca’s art will reach an unprecedented international scale. Every piece in the book is accompanied by a personal QR code, allowing readers in galleries from Tokyo to New York to instantly scan and access Llaca’s dedicated public page, which features his high-resolution portfolio, biography, and direct links to his professional platforms.

Momentum Toward Global Recognition

The announcement comes at a pivotal time in Llaca’s career. He was recently awarded the International Prize “Genius a Tribute to Leonardo Da Vinci” last month in Milan, Italy. Following his previous involvement in the “100 Artists of Europe” project, this latest step into the World Art Collection reinforces his trajectory toward becoming a globally recognized name in the illustration world.

Being part of a project that acts as both a digital and physical archive ensures that Llaca’s vision of “Everyday Joy” is preserved for future generations of art lovers and curators.

A Message of Optimism

At the core of Luis Llaca’s work is a simple but powerful mission: to encourage the world to “Smile to life!” As he prepares for the 2026 New York City presentation, he remains dedicated to his philosophy of finding the magical within the mundane.

His final message to readers and fellow creatives remains a testament to his journey: “Be happy, smile and have a passion to drive your mind.”

For more information about Luis Llaca’s work and exhibitions, visit his Singulart profile, follow him on Instagram or email him directly through luiscllaca@gmail.com.