JETOUR International’s Ke Chuandeng, Embracing Long-Termism, Driving the “Travel+” Strategy with a Global Vision

“Times change. So does the meaning of travel. And JETOUR must evolve with the times — making every departure a response to the aspirations and challenges of this era.”

Those were the words of Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, at the JETOUR International Business Annual Conference held on April 23, 2026. Speaking to over 1,000 dealer partners from around the world, he used that line to mark a new milestone in JETOUR`s eight-year global journey. His message: JETOUR looks forward to walking hand in hand with all its partners, staying true to a long-term vision, and turning the dream of “Travel+” into reality — step by step.

Starting with “Travel+”: Defining the Brand’s Core

There`s an old English saying: “Great oaks grow from little acorns.” And for Ke Chuandeng, that acorn is “Travel+.” He explained, “This is more than a definition of mobility. It represents how we understand our users’ lifestyles, how we deliver product value, and how we respond to future trends — with confidence.”

Travel+” isn`t just about tagging a new use case onto driving. It`s a philosophy built around how people live. Under this framework, JETOUR breaks travel down into three layers: following your heart, pushing past boundaries, and exploring the unknown. These correspond to the different needs users have at different stages — freedom, release, and challenge. And here`s the key: JETOUR doesn`t try to define the destination. Instead, as Ke puts it, “We want every journey to begin with more confidence and a stronger sense of readiness.”

From Philosophy to Ecosystem: Creating “JETOUR Speed”

Over the past eight years, JETOUR has turned that philosophy into a full-fledged system — and kept growing fast. In fact, JETOUR is the only automotive brand in the world to surpass 2 million cumulative sales in just seven years. It ranks No.1 overall in Angola, Ethiopia, and Myanmar, and is the most popular Chinese automotive brand in the Middle East. On top of that, JETOUR holds the top spot in the “Boxy SUV” segment in nine countries, including the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Chile.

Globally, JETOUR has entered over 100 countries and regions, building a left-hand and right-hand drive comprehensive market system covering low- to mid/high-regulation markets. It has also established 9 subsidiaries, 11 production bases, and 6 R&D centers — creating an integrated global network for R&D, production, and sales. Today, JETOUR`s global sales and service network includes over 2,000 outlets.

From Car Manufacturer to Travel Life Service Provider

User needs are changing. What truly wins people over isn`t just product features anymore. It`s emotional value — the experience, the sense of identity, the feeling of being seen. Self-expression, service experience, a sense of community. Based on that insight, JETOUR has upgraded its “Travel+” strategy. From product-first to service-extended, and now toward building an actual cultural ecosystem. JETOUR aims to evolve from a vehicle manufacturer into a travel life service provider — and eventually, a globally influential cultural brand. “We want travel to become a culture. And we want every departure to come with warmth, resonance, and a sense of belonging,” Ke said.

On the product side, JETOUR has clarified its portfolio. SOUEAST addressed Urban Travel Companion emphasizing on comfort and ease. T series targets Explore Beyond and G series aims Luxury Off-road and Redefined.

Notably, the G700 has recently completed several industry-first challenges: conquering the legendary Moab Off-Road Rally in the United States, and completing the world`s first open-water manned emergency drill. All of this reinforces the G Series’ technical image in the luxury off-road segment.

For Ke, “Travel+” needs more than product — it needs cultural resonance. “We want ‘Travel+’ to become a cultural symbol that people understand, relate to, and choose — an aspirational idea about what it means to set off into the world.” Through global IPs like Adventure of Extremes, Wonder for JETOUR, and Return of the Cheetah and etc. plus collaborations with global icons — including international electronic music producer and JETOUR brand ambassador Alan Walker, and world-renowned design master and JETOUR G Series art consultant Paula Scher — JETOUR is bringing local cultural stories to life around the world, turning “Travel+” into something you can actually feel.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for 2030

By 2030, JETOUR aims to become the world`s leading off-road brand, with 1.1 million sales annually in overseas markets. To get there, JETOUR is driving coordinated growth across products, markets, and systems.

On the product line-up, building on the group`s technology innovation platforms, JETOUR will focus on new energy and off-road technologies — balancing both ICE and NEV development. The SOUEAST, T Series, and G Series will continue to expand, covering B to E-segment SUVs, sedans, and pickups.

As for operation, JETOUR is committed to its global strategy “In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere”. The brand will deepen its presence in key regions and accelerate entry into high-standard markets like Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. By 2030, JETOUR expects to be present in 150 countries and regions, with over 3,000 sales and service outlets worldwide. Meanwhile, the company will continue optimizing its global marketing management system, strengthening new media capabilities, improving operations, upgrading after-sales and spare parts networks, and building international talent systems — all to shift global growth from scale-driven to quality-driven.

From products to ecosystems, from technology to culture, JETOUR is turning “Travel+” into real brand value in every field. As Ke Chuandeng put it: “Times will change. Markets will change. But people`s desire for distant places, for passion, for exploration — that will never change. Going forward, JETOUR will continue to work with global partners, improving organizational efficiency, strengthening capabilities, sticking to our long-term philosophy, and doing the things that truly matter — things that create lasting value for our users.”