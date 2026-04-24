Driving the Future of Mobility with Technology: Chery at Beijing Auto Show 2026

Beijing Auto Show 2026 officially opened on April 24. As a key barometer of the global automotive industry, the show brings together leading brands and the latest technological innovations from around the world. Positioning itself on the global mobility stage, Chery Group made a strong presence with a full brand lineup, including CHERY, EXEED, iCAUR, OMODA & JAECOO, and LEPAS. A total of 15 major models made their global debut at the event. The exhibition welcomed more than 4,000 guests from over 100 countries and regions. Both the scale of the showcase and the level of international participation set new records for Chery at the Beijing Auto Show, underscoring its growing global strength and influence.

At this year’s Auto Show, Chery made a strong impression with breakthrough technological achievements and a forward-looking strategic vision. Built on a global brand ecosystem, deep core technology development, and systematic innovation in new energy, Chery demonstrated strong product strength and technical capabilities that are helping reshape the competitive landscape of the industry. With its future-oriented approach, the company is setting a new benchmark for value creation in the global automotive sector.

Deepening Global Layout: A Multi-Brand Portfolio Reshaping the Industry Landscape

With years of solid overseas market experience, Chery has built a five-brand differentiated portfolio, forming a comprehensive and multi-scenario product ecosystem. Each brand is positioned to target specific segments, driving a shift from broad coverage to more precise market penetration. At Beijing Auto Show, a series of strategic models made their debut, including Tiggo V, ES GT, EX8, OMODA 4, the right-hand-drive V27, and L6 BEV. These models cover a wide range of mobility needs, from everyday family use to premium mobility and youthful, personalized driving experiences. The brands operate in synergy, sharing resources and technologies while leveraging their respective strengths to unlock market potential. Together, they drive Chery’s transformation from scale expansion to value upgrading, further strengthening its global mobility ecosystem.

Advanced Architecture Redefines the Upper Limit of Experience: Digital Chassis Breaks the Boundaries of Smart Mobility

As the wave of intelligent electrification continues to accelerate, ultimate user experience has become a core battleground in the automotive industry. Chery is driving full-line product upgrades through architectural innovation as a key enabler. The Feiyu Digital Intelligent Chassis i integrates two core technologies—four-wheel independent steer-by-wire and EMB brake-by-wire—breaking the limits of traditional vehicle control. It enables extreme capabilities such as an 90 km/h moose test performance and zero-radius tank turn. The GAIA All- Domain Intelligent Control System combines amphibious mobility with satellite direct communication technology, overcoming constraints of terrain and environment. It redefines the vehicle as an all-scenario intelligent mobility terminal. In addition, Chery has introduced the world’s first full-vehicle, full-domain 48V Low-Voltage System. It delivers a 15% improvement in overall energy efficiency and meets the highest ASIL D functional safety standard, providing a robust energy foundation for the continuous evolution of advanced intelligent features.

A series of breakthrough in-house technologies continues to push the boundaries of industry R&D, driving Chery’s evolution from a technology follower to a standards setter. Through fundamental architectural innovation, the company is redefining the logic of global smart mobility.

Full-Chain Energy Efficiency Management Enables Technology Accessibility: System Innovation Addressing Global Mobility Challenges

Amid the global transition toward clean energy and low-carbon development, Chery has built a full life-cycle energy efficiency management system, delivering highly efficient solutions for sustainable mobility worldwide. The KunPeng High Efficiency Engine achieves a thermal efficiency of 48.57% and a best-in-class fuel-to-electricity conversion rate of 4.0 kWh/L, setting a new benchmark in hybrid power performance. The DHT360 high-performance hybrid system delivers up to 360 kW of output, enabling a full-speed-range pure electric driving experience. The Rhino Battery combines extreme safety with fast energy replenishment, offering needle-puncture-level safety protection and 80% fast charging in just 12 minutes, effectively addressing key user concerns around range, safety, and charging efficiency. From energy conversion and storage to fast replenishment, this end-to-end technological system enables the democratization of advanced mobility technologies, accelerating the global automotive industry toward a more low-carbon, efficient, and sustainable future.