JAECOO 7 SHS-H: Redefining the Benchmark of Elegant Off-road Travel with Advanced Hybrid Core Technology

As a refined outdoor SUV designed for global users, the JAECOO 7 SHS-H leverages the SHS Super Hybrid System as its core technology. Embracing the“Two Outdoor Vibes”philosophy and embodying the product ethos of“Further Vibe, Elegant Vibe,”it delivers a versatile, plug-free driving experience to users worldwide. The JAECOO 7 SHS-H is precisely tailored for the Refined New Elites, those who aspire to both the present and the distant horizon. They pursue a lifestyle of confidence, taste, and refinement, being practical yet not conservative, innovative yet uncompromising. Leveraging leading hybrid technology and comprehensive product capabilities, the JAECOO 7 SHS-H establishes a differentiated competitive advantage in the global hybrid market, redefining the standards of outdoor travel.

The model participated in the April “9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon” extreme long-distance test drive event and completed validation across approximately 625 km of real-world, all-scenario driving conditions. It was also showcased during the Chery International Business Summit (IBS), delivering a more compelling, real-world validation of its hybrid technology to global users.

Further Vibe: Master the Road, Boundless Journeys

The “Further Vibe” dimension empowers the Refined New Elites with the confidence to set off spontaneously, backed by robust power and all-around safety. Equipped with the SHS Super Hybrid System, the JAECOO 7 SHS-H delivers class-leading driving performance. With a combined power output of 165 kW and 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 8.3 seconds, its powerful powertrain ensures effortless high-speed overtaking and mountain climbing. It also achieves class-leading energy efficiency and range, with a combined fuel consumption of 5.5 L/100 km, an engine thermal efficiency of 44.5%, and a combined range exceeding 900 km. This eliminates range anxiety during long-distance road trips and cross-city travel, ensuring truly worry-free journeys.

In terms of control, the vehicle is equipped with a class-leading 540° panoramic view system, paired with 8 airbags and 20 ADAS intelligent driving assistance features, forming a comprehensive active safety protection system. With an unloaded approach angle of 20° and a departure angle of 28°, its off-road capability surpasses mainstream models in its class. Whether cruising on highways or exploring the outdoors, it remains stable and composed, perfectly meeting the “Refined New Elites” demographic’s demand for smooth and reliable travel. With its powerful performance, long range, and comprehensive control, every journey is undertaken with confidence.

Elegant Vibe: Aesthetic Experience, Serene Comfort

The “World of Refined Serenity” interprets refined taste and elegance through natural aesthetics and a tranquil experience. In terms of design, the JAECOO 7 SHS-H adopts an exquisite, nature-inspired aesthetic, featuring a hexagonal waterfall grille, mountain peak headlights, and a full-width crystal tail light bar, all complementing the wind flow body lines. The exterior exudes a sense of grandeur and elegance, showcasing refined taste and style. Distinct from the ruggedness of traditional hardcore off-road vehicles, it seamlessly integrates into outdoor settings with sophistication and grace, prioritizing comfort and elegance over flashy off-road capability.

In terms of driving experience, the vehicle is primarily powered by the electric motor at speeds up to 60 km/h, delivering a smooth and quiet ride reminiscent of an electric car. Low-speed driving is quiet and smooth, effectively isolating noise interference. With CO₂emissions as low as 125 g/km, it leads its class and embodies a commitment to environmental sustainability. The cabin features the 8155 chip and a 14.8-inch central touchscreen, supporting intelligent voice interaction. It also offers more than six personalized scene settings, a unique feature in its class, allowing users to switch flexibly based on their habits for smart convenience. This refined and quiet world enables users to enjoy calm comfort during both urban commutes and outdoor relaxation, experiencing refinement and elegance in every detail.

Centered on the core value of“Two Outdoor Vibes”, the JAECOO 7 SHS-H seamlessly blends the commanding control of the “Explore the World” dimension with the aesthetic experience of the “World of Refined Serenity” . It precisely meets the core needs of the Refined New Elites, who are pragmatic yet not conservative, environmentally responsible, and committed to pursue a refined outdoor lifestyle. Leveraging the technical advantages of the SHS Super Hybrid System, along with its high power, low energy consumption, ultra-smooth operation, high safety, and full intelligence, it provides users with the optimal new energy mobility solution that requires no charging while balancing performance and quality. In the future, the JAECOO 7 SHS-H will continue to leverage technological innovation and meticulous craftsmanship to accompany the global Refined New Elites in exploring the outdoors and embracing life, ushering in a new era of refined off-road travel defined by confidence, taste and refinement.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.