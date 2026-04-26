Brand, Technology, Ecosystem in Synergy: LEPAS Global Partners Conference Kicks off

The all-new NEV brand LEPAS, under Chery Group, kicked off its Global Partners Conference from April 26 to 28 in Wuhu. Core distributors and business partners from across the globe will come together to witness the accelerated rollout of the LEPAS NEV Strategy and its global expansion.

The conference serves not only as a global partner gathering, but also as a comprehensive showcase of brand, technology, and ecosystem integration. As a key milestone in LEPAS’s transition from brand launch to market deployment, the event will present its brand architecture, class-leading NEV portfolio, and global network development blueprint, while outlining market expansion priorities and localized operational strategies across regions.

Elegance is rooted in the confidence enabled by technology. The venue will feature immersive experience zones where partners can experience LEPAS’s Elegant Technology firsthand. From a good-fortune “Damai” (barley) check-in symbolizing prosperity and market success and violin-led welcome reception to hands-on demonstrations of VPD intelligent parking and remote vehicle summon, every guest will enjoy a seamless journey—arriving elegantly and departing with ease. In addition, AiMOGA Robotics will make a special appearance, offering exclusive interactive experiences.

On the evening of the conference, the LEPAS Garden Gathering will take place. More than 560 overseas distributors, partners, and media representatives will attend. Highlights include interactive runway showcases by AiMOGA Robotics and robotic dog Argos, complemented by live music, golf experiences, interactive photography, and art installations. These elements integrate vehicles into everyday lifestyle settings, creating an immersive environment where technology and elegant living naturally converge.

Ecosystem development underscores LEPAS’s commitment to long-term value creation with its global partners. During the conference, a series of business discussions and strategic signings will introduce a replicable and sustainable commercial ecosystem model, accelerating the transition of the Global Network from blueprint to real-world operation and paving the way for large-scale global delivery.

In addition, the LEPAS product lineup will be featured in LEPAS Elegant On-Site Test Drive sessions, enabling partners to experience the brand’s core strengths in design, performance, usability, and overall driving enjoyment. Meanwhile, the LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House will be presented as an “elegant fashion concept store”, offering immersive, scenario-based sensory experiences that bring the LEPAS vision of an elegant lifestyle to life.

With elegance as the bond, technology as the foundation, and ecosystem as the blueprint, LEPAS will join hands with its global partners to embark on a journey defined by confidence, exquisite, and elevated experiences. A new chapter is about to unfold.