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From Passive Preservation to Proactive Health Management: Dreame Refrigerator Unveils Family Health Intelligence Hub in Silicon Valley

ByEthan Lin

Apr 29, 2026

On April 28, 2026, Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics, hosted its “DREAME NEXT” event in Silicon Valley, unveiling a new generation of refrigerators that move beyond traditional food storage into proactive nutrition management and family health services.

Core Hardware Innovations: HyperCore Compressor, OxyPause Preservation, Dynamic Air Curtain

Dreame refrigerators will be equipped with the HyperCore high-speed compressor, reaching 6,000 RPM. This represents a 30% increase in cooling capacity compared to the first-generation model. A new coating enhances wear resistance, while stepless inverter technology enables smoother, more precise temperature control and improved energy efficiency.

The OxyPause technology will stabilize oxygen at just 5% – far lower than mainstream 15–19% levels. Using noble metal electrodes, adaptive pressure sealing, and AI control, it will keep fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 21 days.

The dynamic air curtain system will instantly create an invisible temperature-locking wall when the door opens, with 0–90° adaptive angle control – completely solving temperature swings.

FizzFresh Pro: Instant Sparkling Water

Responding to global demand, Dreame unveiled the FizzFresh Pro with its proprietary SparklingBar system. It delivers instant chilled sparkling water with three bubble intensity levels. The replaceable CO₂ cylinder and app alerts make it sustainable – a family of three can save up to 10,950 plastic bottles and $5,110 over 10 years. The system has been granted two technology patents. A second generation with flavor and nutrient customization is already in development.

Dreame N1: From Food to Human Health

The N1 features an industry-leading multi-modal food sensing and nutrition calculation system. On the hardware side, it integrates a binocular bionic camera, a multi-channel hyperspectral sensor, and a gravity sensor. On the software side, it adopts a hybrid architecture combining on-device small models with cloud-based large models. Through its partnership with Google Cloud, Dreame integrates the Gemini large language model with its proprietary nutrition calculation system, expanding ingredient recognition from 1,800 to over 10,000 types, with over 95% accuracy under ideal, unobstructed conditions.

Availability & Pricing

New models will launch in Europe in May 2026, followed by North America, starting at €1,899. More details on the Dreame N1 will follow later.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology empowers lives through intelligent innovation. For more: https://global.dreametech.com

Press Contact: gaojian1@dreame.tech

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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