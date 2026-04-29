Breaking Industry Barriers Through Vehicle–Robot Integration: AiMOGA Robotics Showcases at the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit

Wuhu, China, April 24, 2026 — The 2026 CHERY International Business Summit, themed “New Era, New Heights”, officially opened today in Wuhu, China. The five-day event has convened over 4,000 global partners and industry media representatives to witness CHERY’s latest breakthroughs in technology, integration, and ecosystem. Representing a key component of the Group’s “third growth curve”, AiMOGA Robotics presented a diverse product lineup including the Intelligent Police Robot, the humanoid robot Mornine, and the quadruped robot Argos. Centered on car-robot synergy, the showcase demonstrated the integration and collaborative response between intelligent robots and the automotive ecosystem.

Full-Chain System Empowerment: Strategic Layout in Cross-Industry Sectors

CHERY’s expansion into the embodied intelligence sector is supported by its mature R&D systems and validation processes, which enable rapid technical iteration and significantly shorten development cycles. The company’s global supply chain management facilitates the full process from laboratory R&D to mass production and delivery, while its international sales and service network provides stable support for market expansion. Under CHERY’s broader platform collaboration, AiMOGA has established 31 innovation laboratories across six major technical fields, covering key areas such as embodied intelligence, perception algorithms, motion control, and human-machine interaction.

Deep strategic partnerships further drive technical breakthroughs. On the eve of the summit, CHERY announced a global strategic partnership with NVIDIA to jointly develop and deploy physical AI across three major fields: assisted driving, cockpit AI, and robotics. This collaboration supports the upgrading of CHERY’s intelligent vehicle technology while paving the way for AiMOGA’s expansion into embodied intelligence. AiMOGA is currently advancing the migration of intelligent automotive technologies to robotic platforms, reusing autonomous-driving-level environmental understanding for its robots, such as incorporating CHERY’s solid-state battery technology to meet long-duration operation requirements.

Scenario-Driven Innovation: Validating Technical Adaptability

The AiMOGA products displayed at the summit represent the concrete results of CHERY’s cross-industry technical reuse. A primary highlight was the Intelligent Police Robot, designed to address challenges such as frontline police shortages and duty in extreme weather. Utilizing autonomous navigation and signal coordination systems, the robot enables 24/7 standardized remote command to assist traffic police in complex road conditions. In non-motorized lane scenarios, the robot acts as a “flexible enforcer,” using visual perception models and scenario-based speech engines to identify violations and issue non-contact warnings, thereby improving urban governance efficiency.

The stability and universal applicability of these technologies are further evidenced by the Argos quadruped robot. With cumulative deliveries exceeding 1,000 units last year, Argos is adaptable to diverse scenarios, including home companionship, showroom performances, and community security. Featuring autonomous following, touch response, and millisecond-level dynamic balance, Argos can interact naturally with humans through autonomous decision-making, bridging the gap between industrial and consumer applications.

The debut of AiMOGA’s full product series marks CHERY’s transition from strategic planning to the productization phase in the embodied intelligence sector. By breaking the industrial boundaries between automobiles and robotics through technology reuse and supply chain synergy, CHERY aims to transform its expertise in perception, decision-making, and execution into new solutions that define future lifestyles.

About CHERY

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.