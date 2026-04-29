Lovable Launches Mobile AI App Builder As Apple Tightens Rules On Vibe Coding Apps

Lovable has released a mobile version of its no-code AI app builder on both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store, introducing a tool that allows users to generate apps through voice or text prompts while complying with updated platform rules.

Mobile App Features And Functionality

Lovable’s app enables users to create software projects by describing ideas through natural language prompts. The system can then begin building the application autonomously after receiving input.

The app also supports cross-device workflows, allowing users to move between mobile and desktop environments and continue development without interruption. Notifications alert users when builds are ready for review.

Lovable positions the product as a way to generate working websites or web applications rather than fully native mobile apps within the platform.

Apple Policy Changes And Industry Impact

The launch follows recent enforcement actions by Apple targeting so-called “vibe-coding” apps—tools that generate software dynamically using AI.

Apple blocked updates to apps such as Replit and Vibecode, citing violations of App Store policies. The company does not prohibit AI coding tools outright but restricts apps that download executable code or modify functionality after approval, citing security and review concerns.

Apple also temporarily removed the app Anything before reinstating it after changes were made to comply with guidelines.

Compliance Adjustments By Developers

To align with Apple’s requirements, developers of AI coding tools have adjusted how generated applications are delivered. Instead of running code directly inside the host app, previews are now typically handled through external web browsers.

Lovable’s implementation reflects this shift, focusing on browser-based outputs rather than in-app execution.

Broader Context For AI Development Tools

The evolving rules highlight tensions between platform governance and emerging AI-driven development workflows. While companies continue to release tools that automate coding tasks, platform policies are shaping how these tools operate and how users interact with generated software.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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