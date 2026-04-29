Australia Proposes Levy On Tech Platforms To Fund News Industry Under New Bargaining Law

Australia has introduced draft legislation that would require major technology platforms to pay for news content or face a levy on local revenues, marking a renewed effort to regulate how digital platforms compensate journalism.

Details Of The Proposed Law

The proposed measure, called the News Bargaining Incentive (NBI), would apply to companies including Meta, Google, and TikTok.

Under the draft, platforms would face a 2.25% levy on their Australian revenue unless they negotiate commercial agreements with local news publishers. The rate could drop to 1.5% if sufficient deals are reached, with projected contributions between A$200 million and A$250 million to the domestic media sector.

Communications minister Anika Wells said the policy reflects how audiences increasingly access news through digital platforms. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that journalists play a central role in informing communities.

Background And Policy Shift

The NBI follows Australia’s earlier News Media Bargaining Code, introduced in 2021 to require payments from platforms to publishers. That framework allowed companies to avoid payments by removing news content from their services.

Meta took that step in 2024, withdrawing news from its platforms in Australia, a move linked to job reductions in the country’s media sector.

The new proposal removes that option by applying the levy regardless of whether platforms host news content.

Scope And Exclusions

The legislation expands coverage to include TikTok, which was not part of the earlier framework. It explicitly excludes artificial intelligence services.

Assistant treasurer Daniel Mulino said AI-related issues are being reviewed separately through other policy processes, including copyright discussions.

International Context And Political Response

The proposal comes amid broader global efforts to regulate payments from technology companies to news organizations. Countries including Canada, Brazil, and regions such as the European Union have introduced or considered similar measures, with varied outcomes.

In Canada, legislation passed in 2023 led Meta to remove news content from its platforms. Brazil’s proposal has remained under legislative review since 2019, while enforcement across the European Union differs by country.

South Africa has taken a different approach, facilitating agreements between platforms and publishers valued at about $40 million over five years.

The policy also intersects with tensions involving the White House. The administration of Donald Trump has opposed digital taxes on U.S. technology companies and has raised the possibility of tariffs against countries adopting such measures.

Responding to questions about potential U.S. opposition, Albanese said Australia would act based on its national interest.

Next Steps

If enacted, the legislation would require compliance by July, when the levy is scheduled to take effect.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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