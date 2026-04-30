FREELANDER Builds Global Trust Through Worldwide Validation and Engineering Standards

At the Night of FREELANDER held during the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), the brand not only unveiled its global strategy and the production-intent show model of its first model, FREELANDER 8, but also presented its comprehensive global development and validation system. Built on the principle of “engineered for the world from day one,” FREELANDER is establishing a strong foundation of trust through unified standards, global testing, and multi-market certification.

Unlike traditional approaches that develop products for individual regions and adapt them later, FREELANDER adopts a global-first strategy from the very beginning. A unified technical architecture has been created to meet diverse regulatory and user requirements simultaneously. This includes synchronized development of left-hand-drive, right-hand-drive, and European Union versions, ensuring consistent quality and user experience across all markets.

In terms of safety, FREELANDER 8 is engineered to meet global five-star standards, covering major certification systems across Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. This multi-standard compliance ensures that the vehicle delivers a consistently high level of safety performance worldwide.

To support its global ambitions, FREELANDER has established a comprehensive validation system covering diverse climates and terrains. Over 1,000 test vehicles will be deployed worldwide, undergoing extensive validation across Southeast Asia’s hot and humid conditions, the Middle East’s extreme heat, Australia’s complex terrains, and Northern Europe’s cold environments.

The testing program spans more than 50 types of road conditions and over 100 daily usage scenarios, covering more than 99% of real-world driving environments. This rigorous and wide-ranging validation ensures that each vehicle meets high standards of durability, performance, and reliability before entering the market.

According to FREELANDER, this global development and validation system is not only the foundation of product quality but also a critical pillar of its international strategy. By adopting unified standards and synchronized validation, the brand is able to accelerate global rollout while minimizing regional discrepancies and complexity.

FREELANDER clearly demonstrated its capability to deliver “global development, global validation, and global delivery.” This integrated approach highlights the brand’s engineering strength and readiness to compete in the global premium automotive market.

As the first model progresses through the final stages of validation, FREELANDER is reinforcing its position with a system-driven approach, accelerating its journey toward becoming a leading global premium new energy brand, delivering consistent and high-quality mobility experiences worldwide.