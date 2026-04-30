EXEED International Business Summit Concludes Successfully with a Grand Finale in Wuhu, China

April 28, 2026 — CHERY, the parent company of EXEED, successfully concluded its five-day 2026 International Business Summit in Wuhu, China, under the theme “New Era, New Heights.” As the summit’s closing highlight, “Joyful Wuhu · CHERY Night” brought together more than 4,000 guests from around the world across CHERY Group’s global partner ecosystem. The event also served as a key platform for EXEED to deepen engagement and strengthen consensus with its international partners.

Cultural Integration and Immersive International Performance

Cross-cultural exchange serves as an important bond for deepening global cooperation. Music remains a universal language that transcends borders. As CHERY’s signature “Music + Partners” brand IP, this year’s “Joyful Wuhu · CHERY Night” achieved a comprehensive upgrade in both artist lineup and program presentation. The event featured 18 guest acts from 18 countries and delivered 26 international performances. Acclaimed artists including Malaysian singer Shila Amzah, French singer Hélène Rollès, and Opera Australia soprano Natalie Aroyan took the stage in turn. Blending diverse performance styles such as pop, opera, R&B, acrobatics, and Chinese martial arts, the event created an immersive international audio-visual experience for guests.

To deepen international partners’ understanding of Wuhu’s cultural heritage, the event incorporated local cultural elements from Wuhu. National intangible cultural heritage items, such as Wuhu Iron Pictures and Wuwei Fish Lanterns, were displayed alongside interactive traditional performances like traditional Ao fish dances, lion and dragon dances, and traditional Chinese opera. These brought local traditions to life and created a vibrant dialogue between Anhui culture and global music. This event allowed global partners to experience Chinese and Anhui traditions firsthand, while establishing the music festival as a new window for Wuhu to showcase its urban appeal, achieving a dual empowerment of industrial exchange, cultural integration and tourism promotion.

Additionally, CHERY Group’s self-developed EXEED-AiMOGA Robotics humanoid robots and robotic dogs Argos performed intelligent greeting and interaction tasks, demonstrating its technological accumulation in intelligent technology. A themed street market was also set up to provide a multi-national culinary experience, featuring intangible cultural heritage cuisine, local Anhui specialties, and international cuisines. This allowed guests to engage in a multi-dimensional, immersive experience involving taste and touch.

Strategic Globalization Milestones and Sustainable Development

The core of global business development lies in a continued commitment to localization, responsible operations, and shared growth with local markets. This year’s “Joyful Wuhu · CHERY Night” coincided with the 10th anniversary of the EXEED brand — an important milestone in its development journey. From the debut of its first model, TX, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, to RX establishing a benchmark of trust with five-star safety ratings in Europe, Australia, and China, and further to ES and ET gradually building a comprehensive new energy product lineup powered by Texxeract technology, EXEED has consistently advanced on the foundation of “luxury, performance, and new energy technology,” achieving a progressive evolution as a premium automotive brand. During this year’s summit, under the theme “Momentum Forward,” EXEED further outlined its vision for the next decade through key activities including new product showcases, interior world premieres, track test drives, and strategic announcements.

CHERY, the parent company of EXEED, continues to follow its “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere” globalization philosophy. The company has maintained its position as China’s top automotive brand in global markets for 23 consecutive years, with a global user base exceeding 19 million. As the premium brand at the pinnacle of CHERY Group’s brand portfolio, EXEED has ranked No.1 in exports among Chinese premium automotive brands for seven consecutive years. The brand has successfully entered 29 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 500,000 premium users, and has completed its transformation from a Chinese premium automotive brand into a global luxury new energy technology brand.

With the successful conclusion of “Joyful Wuhu · CHERY Night”, the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit has officially come to an end. Taking this summit hosted by its parent company as a new starting point, EXEED will continue to strengthen global partnerships, drive innovation, and expand its global footprint—moving forward into the next chapter of its global journey.