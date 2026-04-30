For family, With love – CHERY Life All-New Upgrade to Debut

As the 2026 Chery Global Dealer Conference approaches, the highly anticipated CHERY Life exhibition is set to debut in a refreshed form.Under the core theme For Family, With love, the exhibition is fully upgraded around the needs of global family users.It reconnects mobility and life through three dimensions: Space. For Family, Safety. For Family, CSH. For Family, delivering human-centric warmth with CHERY’s intelligent manufacturing, and filling every journey with safety and care.

Space. For Family – Expanded Space, Full of Family Joy

If home is where happiness begins, travel is its extension.Rooted in family, CHERY turns the exhibition hall into a space for happiness.Space. For Family embodies CHERY’s ultimate understanding of family travel space. From the comfortable layout for family trips to the flexible design for daily use, every detail is built for family scenarios. The spacious cabin becomes a warm mobile harbor, carrying laughter and companionship, making every departure relaxed and every journey full of happy moments.

Safety. For Family – Robust Protection, Peace of Mind on Every Trip

A comfortable space requires solid protection. Safety is always the top priority for family travel.Safety is the best promise to the family. Safety. For Family is CHERY’s consistent commitment.From high-strength steel body structure and comprehensive airbag systems, to years of technological accumulation and strict EU-standard verification, CHERY builds a solid safety barrier for family travel with visible and tangible strength.We firmly believe that true safety protects every departure, comforts every return, and frees the whole family from worries on the road.

CSH. For Family – Inclusive Intelligence, Boundless Journeys

With comprehensive protection, cutting-edge technology further empowers family travel.Technology gains warmth when designed for families. Technology. For Family reflects CHERY’s original aspiration to make intelligence accessible to all. The exhibition will fully present the core Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technologies: IP68-rated high-voltage battery, heat resistance up to 95℃, 44.5% high thermal efficiency, 2ms ultra-fast response, balancing energy efficiency and strong performance with ample power even at low battery. Technology is no longer abstract; it is simple, usable and reliable, truly close to every family and giving confidence to explore the world.

The three cores of space, safety and technology come together in an immersive experience.Breaking the boundaries of traditional exhibitions, CHERY Life creates three immersive zones:Global User Interaction Zone, CSH & SVP Intelligent Experience Zone, and Leisure Home Lounge Zone.A light-and-shadow tech platform visualizes technical strength; European-style reliefs create a homey atmosphere; a warm courtyard replicates real family travel scenes; a body structure and airbag deconstruction display shows safety protection directly. Global partners and visitors can experience CHERY’s “For Family “philosophy at zero distance.

Anchored in love and oriented to family, a new exploration of family mobility is about to begin. A feast of ecology named after love and centered on family is coming soon.We sincerely invite global partners to join the event, witness CHERY’s new image for global families, and explore a safer, more comfortable and smarter future of family travel together.