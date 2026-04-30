MY CHANNEL Partners with Khepri Films to Launch Interactive Horror Movie ‘The End Is Trending’

MY CHANNEL Joins Forces with Khepri Films for Experimental Transmedia Horror Release

MY CHANNEL, a creator-first platform designed to empower content creators with a comprehensive set of monetization and engagement tools, has announced an exclusive collaboration with indie production studio Khepri Films. The partnership will see the debut of The End Is Trending, a screen-life cosmic horror movie, which will be released through MY CHANNEL as a unique, interactive transmedia experience before its feature-length film release.

Khepri Films, bypassing traditional distribution methods, will utilize MY CHANNEL’s full suite of tools, ranging from a chronological, algorithm-free feed to interactive live-streaming events and premium interaction options, to unfold the story of The End Is Trending. The experience will unfold in real time on the MY CHANNEL platform through a series of “micro-drama” episodes, multimedia assets, and live interactions with the audience.

“We didn’t want to just release a film on a streaming service and hope it was discovered; we wanted to create an ecosystem,” says Mark Christopher, Writer and Director at Khepri Films. “MY CHANNEL provides us with exactly the tools we need to roll out a transmedia experience that builds a community. We all know the movie industry is in a major flux on all levels and now is the time for filmmakers and artists to look for new ways to share their stories directly with audiences.””

The Interactive Rollout: A Horror Experience Like No Other

The interactive journey of The End Is Trending begins this summer with the first episodes, which will appear on a dedicated MY CHANNEL profile (@TheEndIsTrending). The narrative will start as a typical influencer lifestyle vlog, gradually evolving into an apocalyptic horror experience as the characters’ social media feeds are hijacked by a supernatural cult.

The story unfolds in real time, delivering a level of immersion and interaction that traditional streaming platforms can’t match. Fans can engage in live-streaming events, unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and even participate in fan-funded movie auctions all through MY CHANNEL’s premium features. This direct connection with the audience is a game-changer for indie filmmakers.

“MY CHANNEL was created to empower creators like Mark to take full control of their work and business,” says Amia French, Founder of MY CHANNEL. “The End Is Trending is an excellent example of how our platform’s native tools can be used to build a truly interactive and community-driven experience. We’re excited to be the exclusive home for this innovative horror release.”

Looking Ahead: A Digital Premiere and Beyond

The experience will culminate this fall with a live digital premiere of The End Is Trending, hosted on MY CHANNEL. After its online premiere, the full-length film will be made available through traditional distribution channels.

Fans eager to join the descent into the supernatural apocalypse can follow the story on MY CHANNEL for free by visiting the official page: https://mychannel.co/theendistrending .

About Khepri Films

Khepri Films is an independent production studio committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling through transmedia experiences. Focusing on innovative approaches across film, performance, and media, Khepri Films challenges traditional narratives and creates stories that reflect and critique the world we live in. With a dedication to truth, risk, and human connection, Khepri Films aims to reshape how stories are made and shared.

About MY CHANNEL

MY CHANNEL is a pioneering platform designed to streamline how creators engage and monetize their content. Built by Amia French, MY CHANNEL offers a wide range of tools that allow creators to manage content, connect with their audience, and generate income, all in one place. The platform gives creators a professional, stigma-free environment to showcase their work. From subscriptions and paywalls to live streaming and multiple fan interactions, MY CHANNEL is the go-to space for creators looking to take full control of their business. For inquiries and further information, contact Justin Beck via email at pr@mychannel.co , or visit MY CHANNEL online through its Website , Instagram , X , and TikTok platforms.