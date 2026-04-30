Where Aesthetics Meets Technology — LEPAS Milan Public Days Celebrate Elegant Mobility

From April 20 to 26, LEPAS made a stunning appearance in Milan, Italy, under the theme “Here’s to Elegance,” presenting its European regional brand debut. Following the successful European Regional Brand Technology Unveil on April 20, the six-day public exhibition officially opened from April 21 to 26. During this period, the LEPAS brand experience space welcomed visitors from around the world, creating an immersive celebration that seamlessly integrates aesthetics, technology, and lifestyle. Taking place during Milano Design Week, the event attracted designers, fashion insiders, and professional audiences globally, generating exceptional foot traffic and strong social engagement.

As a global benchmark city for design and aesthetics, Milan provides the ideal stage for LEPAS’s European launch during Milano Design Week. This not only pays tribute to European design philosophy but also represents a key milestone in the brand’s global expansion. Located in Tortona, the core exhibition district of Milano Design Week, the LEPAS brand space adopts a minimalist and contemporary spatial language, blending artistic ambiance with modern technology to create a premium, immersive environment. Visitors are invited to experience the seamless fusion of design and innovation through a dynamic, multi-sensory journey.

LEPAS curated a rich multi-sensory experience on-site. In addition to elegant string performances, a refined harp recital added a layer of sophistication, with its clear and graceful tones enhancing the atmosphere. In collaboration with the renowned Italian brand De’Longhi, a dedicated coffee tasting area was created, allowing visitors to relax amid the rich aroma of coffee and the ethereal sound of harp music. Together, these elements fully express the composed, refined, and elegant lifestyle advocated by LEPAS, resonating with the aspirations of a quality-driven global audience.

At the center of the exhibition, the LEPAS L6 — making its European debut — stood as a moving piece of art, alongside the flagship LEPAS L8. Together, the two models embody the brand’s exploration of elegant mobility across diverse scenarios. The LEPAS L6 integrates European minimalism with refined Eastern aesthetics, forming the distinctive “Leopard Aesthetics” design language. Its flowing yet tension-filled body lines convey a poised, dynamic stance, while the interior features a wraparound smart Cockpit with a “Skyline” theme and a central waterfall display, creating a spacious and tranquil premium environment. Every detail, from exterior to interior, aligns with the dual expectations of European high-end users for mobility quality and lifestyle sophistication.

Beneath its elegant design, LEPAS brings its vision of“Elegant Technology”to life through the Intelligent LEX Platform. With advantages such as multi-power compatibility and global market adaptability, the platform translates advanced New Energy and Intelligent Technology into a smooth, quiet, and refined driving experience — making technology a natural extension of everyday life.

Amid the lingering notes of harp music and the aroma of coffee, visitors from around the world experienced firsthand the design aesthetics of LEPAS models and the refined driving dynamics enabled by the Intelligent LEX Platform. Many attendees noted that LEPAS redefines conventional perceptions of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), achieving a compelling balance between elegant aesthetics and advanced technology. European fashion influencers and automotive KOLs were widely present, with one Milan-based designer commenting that LEPAS delivers a subtle yet highly refined mobility aesthetic — perfectly aligned with the evolving expectations of the European premium market.

As a global New Energy brand under Chery Group, LEPAS has been steadily expanding its presence in Europe. The flagship LEPAS L8 was previously showcased at the Turin Auto Show in Italy and has participated in media test drive programs in markets such as Spain, laying a solid foundation for this European launch. Beyond Milan, LEPAS also unveiled its New Energy strategy at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, presenting its global product lineup including the LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L4 EV, and LEPAS L6 PHEV, while successfully hosting its Global Partners Conference to further outline its global strategy and strengthen ecosystem collaboration, continuously enhancing its international brand influence.

Starting from Milan, LEPAS will continue to use design as its language and technology as its foundation to deepen its presence in the European market, delivering New Energy mobility solutions that combine aesthetics with refined quality for global users.