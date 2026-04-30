LEPAS and Orbis Auto Sign Distribution Agreement to Launch New Brand in Kazakhstan

At the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2026, automotive group Orbis Auto and international automotive brand LEPAS, part of Chery Holding Group, signed a distribution agreement for LEPAS vehicles in Kazakhstan.

The agreement was signed by Dinara Iskakova, CEO of Orbis Auto, and Zhai Xiaobing, CEO of LEPAS. The agreement provides for the launch of the LEPAS brand in Kazakhstan, as well as the organization of vehicle supply and the development of a dealer network and service infrastructure across the country.

Commenting on the signing at the Beijing Auto Show, Zhai Xiaobing noted that Kazakhstan is considered one of the key markets for the brand’s development in Central Asia. According to him, the Kazakh market will see a lineup of modern vehicles featuring advanced technologies and a high level of equipment.

“Kazakhstan is one of the strategically important markets for us in the region. Local consumers are showing a growing interest in modern, technology-driven vehicles, and we believe the three LEPAS models—the L4, L6, and L8—will be well received in the market. Looking ahead, LEPAS will collaborate with Orbis Auto to create vehicles that seamlessly integrate design and technology into everyday life, delivering an elegant lifestyle to customers,” said Zhai Xiaobing.

In turn, CEO of Orbis Auto, Dinara Iskakova, noted that the technological foundation of the LEPAS brand—particularly the LEX platform—opens up new opportunities for the company in shaping its model lineup in Kazakhstan and reflects a modern approach to vehicle development.

“The LEX platform provides us with flexibility in managing our product portfolio and enables us to introduce models in various technological configurations—petrol, hybrid, and fully electric. This represents a new approach, where the same model can be offered with different types of powertrains, significantly expanding customer choice. At the same time, our priority is not only to launch the brand, but also to build an efficient sales and aftersales service system. We are establishing a long-term presence in the market, where the customer receives not just a vehicle, but confidence in its ongoing support,” said Dinara Iskakova.

At market launch, three LEPAS models will be introduced simultaneously in Kazakhstan – the LEPAS L4, L6, and L8.

The brand’s lineup will be built around crossovers across different segments: the compact urban crossover LEPAS L4, designed for dynamic city driving; the mid-size crossover LEPAS L6, positioned as the core model offering a balance of space, technology, and comfort; and the flagship crossover LEPAS L8, featuring an extended range of safety systems, a high level of equipment, and advanced technologies.

LEPAS vehicles in Kazakhstan will be sold through the Orbis Auto dealer network. The parties view the partnership as long-term and expect it to support the development of the brand in the market.

ABOUT LEPAS

LEPAS is an automotive brand within Chery Group. Its lineup is centered around modern crossovers and includes the LEPAS L4, L6, and L8 models.

LEPAS vehicles are built on Chery Holding Group’s innovative LEX intelligent platform, which enables the rapid development of vehicles with various powertrains, from fully electric models to hybrid solutions. This allows the brand to efficiently invest in R&D, build a diverse product lineup, and meet global market demands and customer expectations.

The name LEPAS is derived from three words – LEOPARD, LEAP, and PASSION.

LEOPARD symbolizes speed, strength, and grace, reflecting the brand’s Leopard Aesthetics design philosophy. LEAP represents the brand’s ambition for dynamic growth, technological leadership, and pushing beyond conventional boundaries. PASSION highlights the emotional dimension of the brand and its commitment to creating vehicles that combine practicality with expressive design.

LEPAS’s product strategy is focused on further expanding its lineup, including vehicles powered by new energy sources – fully electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV).