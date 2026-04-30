Leading a New Era of Family Mobility! CHERY TIGGO V, the 3-in-1 Family Vehicle, Debuts at 2026 Beijing Auto Show

On April 24, the 18th 2026 Beijing Auto Show officially kicked off. CHERY brought its heavyweight model — the TIGGO V — to the exhibition booth. As the first transformable multi-functional family SUV in the TIGGO family, the TIGGO V is built with a scenario-driven product concept. It helps CHERY expand the global multi-functional vehicle market, fill the gap in relevant categories, and bring more flexible and practical mobility options to global family users.

Jeff ZHANG, CEO of CHERY Brand, stated that every innovation of CHERY is driven by one original aspiration: For Family. The brand has always focused on the real travel needs of global families, and “For Family” has never been just a slogan, but our solemn commitment — to guard the peace and beauty of every family journey with reliable quality and warm technology. The TIGGO V is the new implementation of this commitment.

The “V” in the model name carries three core meanings: Versatility: It not only delivers the calmness of an SUV, but also the comfort of an MPV, the romance of a camping RV, and the robustness of a pickup. Value: It adapts to all family travel scenarios, being efficient and practical to reduce the burden and worries for families. Victory: It symbolizes that it will accompany families all the way, to every victory they pursue for a better life.

The TIGGO V is built for multi-purpose use and full-scenario adaptation, integrating the functions of SUV, MPV and Pickup into one vehicle. It combines a versatile body, spacious space, comfortable cabin and all-domain safety protection, fulfilling CHERY’s commitment to global families, allowing more families to enjoy affordable, reliable and high-quality all-round mobility. This is also the first all-round family vehicle launched by CHERY after the release of the “2030 Ten-Million Family Letters Plan” and the new “For Family” value proposition. It carries CHERY’s commitment to global family users, delivers products that are close to their needs, and fulfills the brand value of practicality, reliability and thoughtfulness.

SUV Mode: Tiger-inspired Aesthetics, All-domain Safety Guards the Whole Family

In daily travel, stable and reliable performance is the basic need. In SUV mode, the TIGGO V brings family users a travel experience that balances urban commuting and outdoor outings. The new car adopts the family’s Tiger-inspired practical aesthetic design: a Tiger Roar front face paired with a V-shaped grille and Tiger Claw LED headlights. The tough and square profile balances visual presence and space utilization, with higher recognition for night driving.

In terms of safety, 76% of the body is made of high-strength steel and aluminum, with key collision areas reinforced. It is equipped with the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which includes functions such as Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), as well as APA (Automatic Parking Assist) & RPA (Remote Parking Assist) intelligent parking technology providing multi-dimensional safety protection for family users.

MPV Mode: True 3-Row Spacious Cabin, Healthy and Comfortable All the Way

Beyond basic travel, family trips with multiple people have higher demands for space and comfort. The TIGGO V can switch to MPV mode to better adapt to multi-passenger scenarios. With a 2800mm wheelbase, the new car features a true 3-row 7-seat layout, with an interior Z-direction height of 1297mm. In MPV mode, the independent second-row seats support 380mm slide adjustment, and the X-direction dimension from the first to the third row reaches 1719mm. The seats can be flexibly folded to form the Bed mode, bringing a spacious and open riding space for passengers. The whole car is also equipped with 42 storage spaces, which can orderly store all kinds of daily personal items, meeting the storage needs of family travel.

In terms of comfort, the vehicle is equipped with independent air conditioning vents for all three rows and dual-zone automatic air conditioning, which can quickly adjust the interior temperature, balancing the comfort of front and rear passengers. Paired with a healthy cabin with N95-grade PM0.3 high-efficiency air filter, it can effectively filter harmful particles and odors, bringing a more reassuring and comfortable experience for families during long trips and outdoor rest.

PUP Mode: Quick-detach Versatile Loading, Perfect for Outdoor and Commercial Use

Faced with special usage scenarios such as loading large items and outdoor activities, the TIGGO V can also switch to PUP mode to further expand the vehicle’s usage boundaries.The rear of the new car is equipped with a quick-detach barrier structure, which easily realizes the switch from SUV to PUP form, effectively improving the vehicle’s loading capacity.The large-opening tailgate, paired with flexible folding seats, can easily hold large luggage, camping equipment, home appliances and other goods.The new car also supports matching with original ecological kits such as roof tents, bed liners, and car refrigerators, which can meet outdoor travel, cargo loading and other usage scenarios without additional modification, truly realizing the multi-purpose use of one vehicle.

All-domain Product Strength, Adapting to All Family Travel Scenarios

The flexible and changeable usage form, paired with solid core performance, allows the TIGGO V to calmly handle all-scenario usage needs. The new car is equipped with CHERY’s sixth-generation Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) efficient hybrid system, with stable and sufficient power output, which can calmly handle urban overtaking, high-speed cruising, and climbing with load. The PHEV version has a fuel consumption as low as 6L/100km, and the ICE version has a fuel consumption of 7.84L/100km, balancing power performance and fuel economy.

At the same time, the new car is equipped with a professional high-passability chassis, with a ground clearance of 220mm. The PHEV version has a wading depth of 700mm, and the ICE version has 650mm, with a climbing angle of up to 30°, which can adapt to urban roads and unpaved roads. The chassis tuning balances the comfort of urban roads and the stability of unpaved roads. It runs smoothly and quietly on paved roads, has moderate shock absorption on complex roads, keeps the body posture stable, and brings a more comfortable riding experience.

The official debut of the TIGGO V at AutoChina2026 is not only an important practice of CHERY in the field of multi-functional family vehicles, but also a key step for the brand to be user-centric and deepen global layout. Based on the real travel demands of millions of families, and relying on the global R&D, manufacturing and service system, CHERY has adhered to the original aspiration and direction of For Family, continuously using scenario-driven innovation and practical technology to create travel products that are more in line with life, integrating safe, comfortable and convenient travel experience into daily family life, making every trip warmer and more high-quality. In the future, CHERY will continue to deeply cultivate the global family travel field, with practical and reliable products, thoughtful and comprehensive experience, to accompany thousands of families all the way, and go to more beautiful journeys together.