LEPAS L6 PHEV Global Journey of Elegant Driving Comes to a Successful Close

During the 2026 International Business Summit, the LEPAS L6 PHEV Global Journey of Elegant Driving successfully completed its comprehensive test drive in China. As the core verification stage within LEPAS’s three-step strategy of “debut, validation, and co-creation”, the journey set off from the Auto China 2026, regrouped in Wuxi, traversed diverse road conditions, and ultimately arrived at the LEPAS Global Partner Conference in Wuhu. Through real mileage and complex driving scenarios, it comprehensively demonstrated the overall strength of the LEPAS L6 PHEV, providing strong validation of the brand vision of Elegance Moves the World.

Throughout the test drive, the participants explored a key question together with LEPAS: in the next phase of the new energy transition, how a globally minded NEV brand can redefine the aesthetics of mobility through elegant technology.

The first stop of the journey was Wuxi, Jiangsu—a city where traditional Chinese elegance meets European sophistication. This unique cultural fusion resonated naturally with the “Leopard Aesthetics” of the LEPAS L6 PHEV. Against a backdrop of Renaissance-style architecture, the vehicle’s low-slung, wide-body stance exuded a poised balance of assertiveness and refinement. Its bio-mimetic “Hunting Eye” LED headlights glimmered through shifting light and shadow like the focused gaze of a prowling leopard, signaling advanced technological prowess. The bold “leopard-leap” shoulder line seamlessly blends classical proportions with modern aerodynamics, transforming the car from a mere machine into a moving work of art that harmonizes with its surroundings—perfectly meeting the modern global user’s dual desire for striking presence and personal expression.

As the convoy left the water city behind and transitioned from scenic boulevards to expressways, the journey moved into a rigorous test of endurance. Empowered by the Intelligent LEX Platform and precisely tuned systems, the LEPAS L6 PHEV demonstrated exceptional chassis stability and premium ride comfort across varying speeds. Power delivery, smoothness, and multi-mode coordination were all finely optimized. Test drivers from Australia were notably impressed—not only scrutinizing acceleration and responsiveness, but also ommending the chassis’ resilience on high-speed curves and uneven surfaces, highlighting the vehicle’s mechanical sophistication and composed driving character that exceeded expectations.

With an industry-leading 44.5% thermal efficiency and an extended combined driving range, the LEPAS L6 PHEV showcased outstanding energy management at high speeds. Even under prolonged, high-load conditions, the seamless coordination between the internal combustion engine and electric drive system ensured precise power coupling and energy distribution. This allows drivers to leave range anxiety behind and refocus on the journey—both the road ahead and the in-cabin experience. Real-world data once again validated LEPAS’s deep understanding of user emotional value, transforming long-distance travel into a relaxed and enjoyable experience.

In complex driving environments—whether merging traffic on expressways or navigating sudden obstacles—the LEPAS L6 PHEV responded with precise perception and millisecond-level reactions, executing smooth and composed avoidance maneuvers. This technological intervention enhances rather than overwhelms, empowering drivers to remain in control without distraction from operational complexity.

Guests from Southeast Asia highly praised this intelligent performance, particularly its practicality in urban congestion scenarios. They emphasized how the intuitive and efficient human-machine interaction significantly reduces redundant mechanical operations, truly demonstrating how technology empowers elegance. This seamless human-vehicle collaboration brings a sense of lightness and exploration to every kilometer—an experience that LEPAS is committed to delivering as part of its vision of elegant mobility.

On the final day, the convoy arrived in Yixing, where participants engaged in traditional Zisha pottery-making, exploring the shared philosophy between intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship and LEPAS intelligent manufacturing. The process of shaping Zisha clay demands focus and patience, with every step reflecting a pursuit of perfection—mirroring the meticulous attention to detail in the LEPAS L6 PHEV. From its 65.2% space utilization efficiency to its ability to maintain comfort and composure even after long journeys, the vehicle not only validates its comprehensive performance, but also expresses a broader philosophy: a car is not merely a tool, but an expression of quality living. As guests worked with the clay, they experienced firsthand the craftsmanship and dedication that define LEPAS.

This LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving marks a critical step for the LEPAS L6 PHEV—from debut to real-world validation. From Milan to Beijing, from Europe to the global stage, the LEPAS L6 PHEV has shown that true elegance is rooted in technological excellence, seamlessly blending real-world experience, cutting-edge innovation, and refined lifestyle. This is the essence of Elegance Moves the World—ensuring every journey is elegant, confident and composed.