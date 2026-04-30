CHERY Shares Prosperity and Tackles Challenges with Global Partners to Build a World-Class Brand

From April 24 to 28, the CHERY International Business Summit (IBS), themed “New Era, New Heights”, officially took place. During the main plenary session on April 28, Mr. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of CHERY Automobile Co., Ltd., reaffirmed the global development philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere”. He identified full-industry-chain ecological integration as the critical path for CHERY’s globalization, charting a course for long-term symbiotic growth with global partners.

The global automotive landscape is currently being reshaped by new energy, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence, leading to a shift from globalization to regionalization and a systemic reconstruction of supply chains. Enterprises face mounting uncertainties, including geopolitical shifts and trade barriers. Chairman Yin emphasized the importance of long-termism, noting that “the automotive industry is a marathon, not a one-off deal”. Therefore, steady development amidst industrial changes depends on building a symbiotic industrial ecosystem rather than merely pursuing market expansion. Consequently, CHERY remains committed to localized layouts, creating long-term value for local users, and integrating deeply into regional industries and social development.

Deep Value Chain Integration as a Global Foundation

CHERY is leveraging deep integration across six dimensions to build a resilient global supply chain system.

In manufacturing integration, through the “1+4+N” global procurement system, CHERY collaborates with local governments and industry partners. To date, CHERY has created over 18,000 supply-chain-related jobs overseas, spanning Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

In supply chain and R&D synergy, CHERY has established strategic partnerships with 85 of the world’s top 100 automotive suppliers. Additionally, CHERY focuses on safety regulations, data protection, intelligent driving iterations, and localized driving behavior adaptation.

In quality, regulation, and delivery, CHERY has designated 2026 as its “Global Quality Year”. The company’s compliance efforts have earned it the top rank among Chinese automakers in CSA supply chain ratings. Furthermore, CHERY has upgraded its global smart logistics and spare parts distribution systems for rapid market response.

Localized Symbiosis and Social Responsibility

True globalization involves deep symbiosis with local societies. CHERY aims to be a responsible corporate citizen by integrating into local industrial ecosystems, social development, and cultural environments.

The EBRO project in Spain serves as a benchmark for CHERY’s localized symbiotic model. This initiative has created over 1,000 local jobs and established deep ties with European suppliers to develop vehicle models tailored to local user preferences, achieving multi-dimensional value across industry, society, and ecology. This model is now being expanded to Southeast Asia and South Africa.

Cultural and social commitment embodies the company’s long-termism. CHERY manages a global team of over 14,000 overseas employees across 130 countries. CHERY continues its global education partnership with UNICEF. Following a $6 million donation from 2023 to 2025, CHERY will contribute another $6 million over the next three years to provide quality education for vulnerable children in six key countries. In environmental initiatives, Chery and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) jointly established the “Cherish the Nature” Partnership, formalizing a shared commitment to nature conservation, environmental education, and community outreach. Projects under this framework are now active in Spain and Malaysia.

From its humble beginnings to its current global presence, CHERY has remained steadfast in its core mission: building a true self-developed automotive brand. Even during its most challenging periods, the company rejected shortcuts in favor of the more arduous path of independent R&D. This commitment represents more than just manufacturing; it is the embodiment of a thirty-year spirit of perseverance. This “never-give-up” resilience and dedication to long-termism provide the foundation for its global expansion today, enabling the company to foster open collaboration and shared prosperity with partners worldwide.

About CHERY

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.