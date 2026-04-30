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EXEED Flagship Models First to Benefit as CHERY and Bosch Advance New 48V Vehicle Architecture After 25 Years of Partnership

ByEthan Lin

Apr 30, 2026

On April 24, during 2026 Beijing Auto Show and the EXEED International Business Summit, CHERY — the parent company of the global luxury new energy technology brand EXEED — signed a framework agreement with Bosch on the joint development and mass production of a 48V vehicle architecture. The two parties will further deepen their strategic partnership to bring a next-generation 48V vehicle architecture into mass production. As the premium brand at the pinnacle of CHERY Group’s brand portfolio, EXEED will be the first to adopt the jointly developed technologies.

As intelligent vehicles place growing demands on high-power components such as onboard computing, intelligent cockpits, and steer-by-wire chassis systems, traditional 12V electrical systems are reaching their physical limits in power output. As a result, the development of more advanced 48V electrical architectures has become an industry consensus.

This expanded cooperation aims to redefine the underlying electrical architecture of intelligent vehicles. The jointly developed 48V vehicle architecture offers key advantages including high power output, lightweight design, high integration, high reliability, and strong scalability. Power supply capacity has been increased to 15 kW, overall system weight reduced by more than 10 kg, and steer-by-wire motor response speed improved by over 20%. At the same time, the architecture adopts an independent redundant power supply design to ensure the stable operation of critical systems such as intelligent driving, braking, and steering under extreme conditions. In the future, the technology may also be extended to emerging fields such as robotics, including AiMOGA Robotics, a rapidly growing robotics business under EXEED.

Building on 25 years of cooperation, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a 48V low-voltage system in October 2024 and established a joint advanced research team. After 18 months of dedicated development, the project successfully achieved three core objectives: development of vehicle systems and functional prototype vehicles, development of key component prototypes, and industrialization feasibility studies, laying a solid foundation for future mass production. The breakthrough technologies developed through the project will first be applied to EXEED’s flagship models.

As the global automotive industry enters a critical stage of electrification and intelligent transformation, this 48V vehicle project — built upon a long-standing and highly trusted strategic partnership — not only marks the accelerated commercialization of next-generation 48V vehicle system solutions, but also signifies that EXEED will take the lead in adopting a next-generation 48V low-voltage electrical architecture. This will accelerate the mass production and deployment of intelligent mobility technologies, further strengthen EXEED’s technological leadership as a global luxury new energy technology brand, and provide the industry with a high-power, highly reliable foundational electrical architecture solution for future transformation and upgrading.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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